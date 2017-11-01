 Skip Nav
Gift Guide
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
Celebrity Couples
Guess It Wasn't Too Late to Say Sorry, Because Justin and Selena May Be Back Together
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Serves Up Some Serious Fun While Playing Tennis With Kids
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Selena Gomez Is All Smiles While Biking Around LA After Splitting From The Weeknd

News broke on Monday that Selena Gomez and The Weeknd called it quits after nearly a year of dating, but the "Wolves" singer seems to be doing just fine. That same day, Selena was spotted biking around LA with her assistant, Theresa Marie Mingus, looking as happy as can be. According to People, Selena and The Weeknd's busy schedules were the reason behind their split. "It's been hard with him being on tour and her shooting in New York. That wasn't easy on them." Even though Selena "always made an effort" to join him on tour, "that played a part in them getting distant. It's over for now, but they're still in touch."

Related
A Comprehensive History of Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez's Tumultuous Relationship

Selena's low-key outing also comes on the heels of her reconciliation with Justin Bieber. The exes, who dated on and off from 2010 and 2013, reportedly reconnected following Selena's kidney transplant over the Summer and have been hanging out a lot lately. In addition to their breakfast date on Sunday, the two attended church together later that day and even left in the same car. It's still unclear whether these two are just friendly exes or something more, so we'll just have to wait and see.

Selena Gomez Is All Smiles While Biking Around LA After Splitting From The Weeknd
Selena Gomez Is All Smiles While Biking Around LA After Splitting From The Weeknd
Selena Gomez Is All Smiles While Biking Around LA After Splitting From The Weeknd
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Went on a Bike Ride, and Our Eyes Immediately Went to Her Outfit
by Celia Fernandez
Selena Gomez Halloween Costumes
Selena Gomez
11 Easy and Hilarious Halloween Costumes Based on Selena Gomez Lyrics
by Vivian Nunez
Selena Gomez Shares a Closet With The Weeknd
Celebrity Couples
Selena Gomez Went Through a Style Transformation With The Weeknd — and We're Still Taking Tips
by Alessandra Foresto
Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez in LA October 2017 Photo
Celebrity Friendships
Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez Attend Church Together After Reconnecting
by Caitlin Hacker
Selena Gomez's Relationship History
Selena Gomez
Who Has Selena Gomez Dated? Here Are the Lucky Guys She's Been Linked To Besides Bieber and the Weeknd
by Macy Daniela Martin
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds