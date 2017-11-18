 Skip Nav
Serena Williams's Fairy-Tale Wedding Was Straight Out of a Disney Movie
Serena Williams's Fairy-Tale Wedding Was Straight Out of a Disney Movie

Serena Williams married fiancé Alexis Ohanian on Nov. 16 in New Orleans, and the gorgeous photos from their Beauty and the Beast-themed wedding prove it was a magical affair. The 23-time Grand Slam champion and Reddit cofounder exchanged vows in front of family and friends, including Serena's sister, Venus, and celebrity pals Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian, Ciara, Eva Longoria, and Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour. Serena wore a stunning Alexander McQueen dress when she walked down the aisle with her husband, who wore a black and gray tuxedo.

According to ET, Serena and Alexis's high-profile guests were greeted with "Be Our Guest" upon arrival and sipped cocktails before the ceremony. The newlyweds' 2-month-old daughter, Alexis Olympia, was also on hand to witness the sweet union and pose for adorable photos with her parents. Read on to see more exclusive pictures from Serena's fairy-tale wedding, courtesy of Vogue magazine.

