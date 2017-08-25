 Skip Nav
How Did We Get Here? A Timeline of the Taylor Swift and Kanye West Drama
Somebody Please Get Medals Made For How Cute Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Are
Game of Thrones: You'll Never Guess What Beric Looks Like Without His Eye Patch
People Are Comparing Taylor Swift's Video to Beyoncé's "Formation" — and It's Pretty Vicious

Taylor Swift dropped "Look What You Made Me Do," the first single from her upcoming album, Reputation, on Thursday night, and the reactions from fans on social media seemed to be mixed. Hours later, when a teaser for the song's video premiered on GMA, the comparisons to Beyoncé's "Formation" video came, well, swiftly; in one shot in particular, Taylor stands in the middle of a line of carefully placed dancers — like, why are they segregated? — wearing a black fishnet bodysuit while in a stunning old home similar to the one featured in the Southern gothic Beyoncé clip.

While some of the comparisons are just plain funny, others really take it there, calling out Taylor's history of skirting issues of race and equality and using the topic of feminism only when it benefits her. Read on for the most savage (and arguably accurate) comparisons to "Formation" and "Look What You Made Me Do."

