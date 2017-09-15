 Skip Nav
What to Know About Darren Aronofsky, the Director Blowing People's Minds With Mother!

Like many other Mother! viewers, you probably left the theater wondering what kind of mad man would come up with such a crazy idea. Well, allow us to introduce you to Darren Aronofsky. The 48-year-old filmmaker has made a living out of shocking audiences with his thought-provoking movies, and it doesn't look like he's stopping anytime soon. His latest film is already garnering some serious Oscar buzz. Aside from being completely "brilliant," he also happens to be dating the film's star, Jennifer Lawrence. Read more about the talented director below.

He Went to Harvard
He's a Dad
You're Probably Familiar With His Work
He's Dating Jennifer Lawrence
He's an Environmental Activist
