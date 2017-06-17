 Skip Nav
14 Movie Soundtracks From 2017 That Will Stand the Test of Time
14 Movie Soundtracks From 2017 That Will Stand the Test of Time

Music develops the emotional landscape of a film — it can make you dance with joy when your favorite characters get an epiphany or make you weep uncontrollably when tragedy strikes. Soundtracks can be as culturally iconic as the films that they are in. For example, we can't possibly imagine the classic film Romeo and Juliet without the melancholy "Love Theme From Romeo and Juliet" or Titanic without Céline Dion's power ballad "My Heart Will Go On." By the same token, Fifty Shades Darker wouldn't be what it is without Zayn Malik and Taylor Swift's "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" and Disney's remake of Beauty and the Beast wouldn't garner mass appeal without classic favorites like "Belle" and "Something There."

Pull out your earbuds and check out some of our favorite soundtracks from 2017, which include everything from classical orchestral music to hip hop.

