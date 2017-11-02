We Finally Have an Answer For the Biggest Plot Hole in Stranger Things Season 2



Reptile-related spoilers for Stranger Things season two below!

In what should come as a surprise to no one, the second season of Stranger Things neglects to neatly tie up every plot with a little bow. After nine episodes, fans are left wondering if Dr. Brenner is actually dead, whether or not we'll see that smoke monster again, and what happened to that demodog in Joyce's fridge. Oh, and also, WHERE THE HELL IS YURTLE THE TURTLE?

Yurtle, Dustin's loyal reptilian pet, is rudely displaced from his glass tank so that his owner can make space for Dart, a baby demogorgon from the Upside Down. Awful, right? Well, it gets worse.

The last time we see Yurtle, Dustin puts him on the floor of his bedroom so Yurtle can wander around while Dart enjoys his new surroundings. That might be all well and good, but since the tiny demodog chows down on Dustin's mom's pet cat, Mews (#Justice4Mews), and a certain beautiful soul named Bob later on in the series, is there any reason to hold out hope that Yurtle survived? People on Twitter were understandably shook.

WHAT HAPPENED TO DUSTIN'S TURTLE THO THIS IS ALL I CARE ABOUT RN #StrangerThings — auryn 🎈 ST2 (@mychancetofly) October 28, 2017





finished watching #StrangerThings days ago, can't stop thinking, where is Yertle the turtle? did Dart eat him? I NEED ANSWERS! pic.twitter.com/BGVvKaIl7d — Stu Mcgillicudy (@StuMcgillicudy) November 1, 2017





Binge watching season 2 of Stranger Things and all I can think about is, where the hell is Dustin's turtle? #StrangersThings2 — Drew Beam (@horrormaniac_) October 28, 2017

Fortunately the writers of Stranger Things stepped in to put all of our fears at ease on Wednesday. After presumably being bombarded with tweets about the fate of Dustin's pet, they tweeted a reassuring message for everyone on #TeamYurtle:

Yurtle the Turtle is safe. He's here with me. We're scrolling through Twitter together. He's trolling cyber-bullies. It's a great time. — Stranger Writers (@strangerwriters) November 1, 2017

Here's hoping we get a glimpse of Yurtle in season three.