 Skip Nav
Movie Trailers
You'll Get Chills Watching Luke Skywalker in the New Star Wars: The Last Jedi Teaser
Netflix
These 46 New Titles Coming to Netflix in November Will Help You Survive Thanksgiving
Fall
Fall Movie Preview: 45 Movies You Need to Know About

Did Dustin's Turtle Die on Stranger Things?

We Finally Have an Answer For the Biggest Plot Hole in Stranger Things Season 2


Reptile-related spoilers for Stranger Things season two below!

In what should come as a surprise to no one, the second season of Stranger Things neglects to neatly tie up every plot with a little bow. After nine episodes, fans are left wondering if Dr. Brenner is actually dead, whether or not we'll see that smoke monster again, and what happened to that demodog in Joyce's fridge. Oh, and also, WHERE THE HELL IS YURTLE THE TURTLE?

Yurtle, Dustin's loyal reptilian pet, is rudely displaced from his glass tank so that his owner can make space for Dart, a baby demogorgon from the Upside Down. Awful, right? Well, it gets worse.

The last time we see Yurtle, Dustin puts him on the floor of his bedroom so Yurtle can wander around while Dart enjoys his new surroundings. That might be all well and good, but since the tiny demodog chows down on Dustin's mom's pet cat, Mews (#Justice4Mews), and a certain beautiful soul named Bob later on in the series, is there any reason to hold out hope that Yurtle survived? People on Twitter were understandably shook.



Fortunately the writers of Stranger Things stepped in to put all of our fears at ease on Wednesday. After presumably being bombarded with tweets about the fate of Dustin's pet, they tweeted a reassuring message for everyone on #TeamYurtle:

Here's hoping we get a glimpse of Yurtle in season three.

Image Source: Netflix
Join the conversation
Stranger ThingsNetflixTV
Tech Tips
6 Things You Should Never Post on Facebook
by Lisette Mejia
Why I Deleted My Facebook App
Facebook
The 1 Move That Made Me a Better Mom, Instantly
by Denise Stirk
Mark Zuckerberg's Yom Kippur Forgiveness Post 2017
2016 Election
In Yom Kippur Post, Mark Zuckerberg Seeks Forgiveness For Letting Facebook Divide the Country
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Facebook Math Puzzle
Facebook
Try Solving This Math Puzzle That Is Making People Go Crazy on Facebook
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Russian Facebook Ads From 2016 Election Released Nov. 2017
2016 Election
Here's What Those Russian Facebook Ads We've Been Hearing About Actually Look Like
by Chelsea Hassler
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds