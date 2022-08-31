 Skip Nav
From "Chef's Table" to "Sins of Our Mother," Here Are New Netflix Docs to Check Out in September
When your watch list starts running low, Netflix has your back. The streaming platform is constantly uploading new content from every genre, so you'll never run out of fascinating new picks to binge. If you love to learn about different places, cultures, or new topics you never thought to explore, Netflix's lineup of documentaries might be perfect for you.

When you have Netflix at your disposal, you no longer need to catch docs when they air on TV or risk feeling left out of the loop with your knowledge-loving friends — the streaming platform has a fascinating library of new documentaries to help you explore our world every month. Whether the content first premiered in theaters or it's part of Netflix's collection of original documentaries, you're in for an experience that's both educational and enjoyable. From celebrity-amplified climate-change documentaries to thrilling true-crime mysteries, you'll always find something to grab your attention.

Netflix's documentary lineup for 2022 includes riveting docs that touch on food, party life, and more. If you're having trouble choosing your next educational binge, check out the latest documentaries you can watch on Netflix in 2022.

— Additional reporting by Amanda Prahl and Stacey Nguyen

