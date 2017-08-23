American Horror Story: All the Definite Connections Between the Seasons

It's always thrilling to see what's on the horizon on American Horror Story. Now that we're past season six, we've gotten a solid idea of how Roanoke ties into the rest of the series. Up until the finale, we hadn't seen characters from previous seasons, and even before Lana Winters came back, Roanoke had drawn plenty more threads between the existing seasons. Of course, we have plenty of unconfirmed theories (including some fan theories that are truly wild), but at this juncture, we're focusing only on those threads that are concrete. Let's look back at all the times two (or more) AHS installments definitely intersected.

