4 Intriguing Theories You Should Dive Into After Finishing The Keepers
Netflix Roundup
38 New Movies and TV Shows You Can Binge on Netflix in June
Entertainment News
TV Scorecard: Which Shows Have Been Renewed or Canceled in 2017?
Summer
30 Must-Read Summer Books You Need in Your Beach Bag
4 Intriguing Theories You Should Dive Into After Finishing The Keepers

It's hard to walk away from Netflix's The Keepers without some theory formed in the back of your mind; after watching interviews with suspects and hearing testimony from victims, most viewers developed suspicions even though the documentary series ended unresolved. And as we've learned from other cult-favorite true crime shows like Making a Murderer, nobody plays the theory game better than Reddit.

Several subreddits, including /r/The_Keepers and /r/UnresolvedMysteries, have become hotspots for speculation about the seemingly intertwined fates of Sister Cathy Cesnik and 20-year-old Joyce Malecki. In the aftermath of the hit docuseries, theories have arisen based on new developments in the case and an Ask Me Anything with the show's director. While it's possible to spend all day digging for possible explanations for the murders, there are a few particularly gripping theories that are worth reading once you finish binging the show.

The Keepers: 6 Theories About What Really Happened to Sister Cathy

Read on for four of the most compelling Reddit theories so far; they'll help fill the Netflix-addiction-size void in your heart.

