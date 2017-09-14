10 Things You'll Only Notice in the It Remake If You Read the Book

 Skip Nav
By now, the most die-hard horror fans (and Stephen King fans, for that matter) have had the chance to behold the incredible remake of It. Even better, we can all take solace in the fact that the sequel is moving forward, and it will (hopefully) pack in everything the first movie left out. This is crucial, because lovers of the novel know that there are a few huge changes from the source material. With these kinds of things, though, there's always a push and pull. Sure, the movie completely left out that giant bird monster and, thankfully, that weird child orgy scene. But it also included a handful of fun Easter eggs that only readers and King fans would be able to spot and enjoy. Check 'em out.

The Lego Turtle in Georgie's Bedroom
The Final Form of It
The Infamous Werewolf
"Beep Beep, Richie"
A Bottle of Bob Gray
Bill's Stuttering Chant
Mike's Backstory
Beverly's Encounter With It
Bill's Bike, "Silver"
The Insane Timing of the Release
