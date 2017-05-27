 Skip Nav
17 New Shows to Have on Your Radar This Summer
24 Beloved Shows That Are Ending in 2017
30 Must-Read Summer Books You Need in Your Beach Bag
7 Sexy-as-Hell Shirtless Moments in 2017 Movies
17 New Shows to Have on Your Radar This Summer

I live for cheesy, soapy, reality TV in the Summer, but there if you prefer something scripted, there are a handful of new options hitting the small screen this Summer. The major networks all have something in the works, but Netflix is already emerging as a major player. In addition to debuting new seasons of hits like Orange Is the New Black and House of Cards, the streaming site has five major new shows that we can't wait to see. Take a look to find your new favorite Summer series.

