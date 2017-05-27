17 New Shows to Have on Your Radar This Summer

I live for cheesy, soapy, reality TV in the Summer, but there if you prefer something scripted, there are a handful of new options hitting the small screen this Summer. The major networks all have something in the works, but Netflix is already emerging as a major player. In addition to debuting new seasons of hits like Orange Is the New Black and House of Cards, the streaming site has five major new shows that we can't wait to see. Take a look to find your new favorite Summer series.