Once Upon a Time: Regina Reunites With Henry in New Photos, but There's a Catch

Once Upon a Time is undergoing a major reboot next season, but that doesn't mean it will be completely unrecognizable to fans. Even though some of our favorite characters won't be returning as regulars (don't worry, some are already slated for cameos), the show is still staying true to its main theme: hope. And that's not the only similarity it will have with past seasons.

As a new book is opened and new stories are told, Regina, Rumple, and Hook will face yet another curse as they are transported to Hyperion Heights in Seattle, WA. While the Comic-Con trailer dropped a few breadcrumbs about what's to come, we finally have a handful of season-seven photos to piece everything together.

We got the first look at Hook's new identity, Officer Rogers, in the season-seven trailer, and now we finally have the first look at Regina, or should we say, Roni? That's right, the former mayor of Storybrooke is now a jeans-wearing bar owner. "She's no longer in charge," actress Lana Parrilla revealed. "We've always seen Regina in charge, and then she redeemed herself, but this Regina is something else." Not only is Roni a little rough around the edges, but she also won't recognize Henry as her son, similar to when Emma unknowingly befriended her mom in season one. Can you hear our Regal Believer hearts breaking?

Don't worry though, Regina (and Hook) will have a reunion with adult Henry via flashbacks. As for Rumple, the creators are keeping a tight-lip on his cursed persona, but fans are theorizing he's playing a a bad detective named Crocker. We'll have to wait until Oct. 6 to know for sure, but until then, enjoy these season-seven photos.

