17 Burning Questions We Have For Orange Is the New Black Season 5

Orange Is the New Black's fifth season will be here before you know it (sort of), and we have more than a few questions for it. Season four ends on a massive cliffhanger, with a riot about to break out and Daya wielding a weapon. Of course we're wondering how that story will wrap up, but there are a lot of other things going on in the prison that need resolution. While we're poring over all the season five details we have so far, let's review the questions we still have about season four.