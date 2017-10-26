 Skip Nav
Stranger Things
Stranger Things Season 2: Everything We Know
Kristen Bell
Kristen Bell Just Convinced Us Veronica Mars Is Coming Back For Real: "It's Going to Happen"
Opinion
Um, Honestly, I Don't Really Care If Gabriel Dies on The Walking Dead

Scariest Part of the It Movie

Let's All Admit the Scariest Part of It Isn't Pennywise — It's This 1 Unsettling Scene

Image Source: Everett Collection

For a lot of die-hard horror fans, the It remake ended up being a lot less scary than anticipated. That's not to say it's not an exceptionally well-done horror movie, of course; only that Pennywise the Dancing Clown, as chilling as his makeup and high-pitched voice are, ends up coming in second place for the movie's most terrifying element. For me, that prize goes to the librarian.

Early on in the film, we're introduced to Pennywise's MO for terrorizing the Losers Club by embodying their greatest fears. For one kid, he appears as a leper covered in oozing wounds, and for another, he morphs into the blistered limbs of people trying to escape a door in a burning building. No matter how he pops up, it's usually over-the-top disgusting. That is, except for one scene with Losers Club bookworm Ben Hanscom.

Related
It: This Disturbing Scene Would Have Completely Changed How You See Pennywise

As Ben pages through history textbooks at the library, he uncovers stories about gruesome massacres that have plagued the town of Derry every 27 years. Interspersed with close-ups of the book are shots of Ben and the librarian, who's standing a few feet behind him, just out of focus. Ben has his back to her as he flips through the book with increasing panic, so he can't see how she's leering at him with a giant smile plastered on her face. It's beyond creepy, as you can see.

Image Source: New Line Cinema

ADVERTISEMENT

What makes this scene even more effective is that the movie never even addresses it. When Ben finally gets up after he finishes reading, it's because Pennywise is luring him down to the library's basement with a floating red balloon. At that point the librarian goes about her day as normal, and they don't have any further interaction until Ben slams into her as he sprints out of the library in terror a few minutes later.

While watching the brief, disturbing moment play out onscreen, I found myself getting more and more freaked out and wondering if I was the only one who was noticing her in the background. Is her appearance intentional? Is she possessed by Pennywise in that moment? Is she just sleeping with her eyes open? It almost feels as though director Andy Muschietti's goal is to make it seem like Pennywise is staring past Ben and into the audience, which is so much scarier than anything the blood-thirsty clown does throughout the rest of It (maniacal dancing aside).

Join the conversation
It MovieHorrorMovies
2016 Election
In Yom Kippur Post, Mark Zuckerberg Seeks Forgiveness For Letting Facebook Divide the Country
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
If Toddlers Had Facebook
Humor
If Toddlers Had Facebook, This Is Exactly What Their Posts Would Look Like
by Alessia Santoro
What Not to Post on Facebook
Tech Tips
6 Things You Should Never Post on Facebook
by Lisette Mejia
How to Order Food on Facebook
Food News
You Can Now Order Food While Scrolling Through Facebook, and It's Almost TOO Easy
by Erin Cullum
Why I Deleted My Facebook App
Facebook
The 1 Move That Made Me a Better Mom, Instantly
by Denise Stirk
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds