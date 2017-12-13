 Skip Nav
23 Perfect Gifts That Will Turn Any Star Wars Fan's Holiday Into a Porg Party
What do you get for the person who already has it all? A starship that can make the Kessel Run in less than 12 parsecs . . . a snow jacket warmer than the insides of a tauntaun . . . what more could somebody want? Well, a tiny, adorable porg, that's what! These precious creatures are the true stars of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and anybody walking out of the movie theater will want a piece of the cuteness for their very own.

So, if you're on the hunt for that special somebody on your holiday shopping list — or want to stock up on porg goodness for yourself — we've rounded up the best porg gifts in this entire galaxy and the next!

Screaming Porg Pin
Screaming Porg Pin
$12
from etsy.com
Buy Now
White Porg Sweater
$50
from heruniverse.com
Buy Now
Porg Terrarium Necklace
Porg Terrarium Necklace
$22
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Target Kids Hanging Décor & Wall Arts
Trends International Unframed Wall Poster Print
$8
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Kids Hanging Décor & Wall Arts
Felted Mini Porg
Felted Mini Porg
$15
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Porg Mickey Mouse Ears
Porg Mickey Mouse Ears
$26
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Target Kids Hanging Décor & Wall Arts
Trends International Unframed Wall Poster Print
$8
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Kids Hanging Décor & Wall Arts
Porg Sculpted Mug
$13
from heruniverse.com
Buy Now
Porg Pocket Cardigan
$35
from heruniverse.com
Buy Now
Porg Mug
Porg Mug
$15
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Porg Printed Pillow
Porg Printed Pillow
$40
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Silver Porg Earrings
Silver Porg Earrings
$25
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Porg Letterpress Holiday Card
Porg Letterpress Holiday Card
$6
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Porgeous Porg Button
Porgeous Porg Button
$2
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Teal Porg Sweater
$41
from heruniverse.com
Buy Now
Porg Poster
Porg Poster
$15
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Porg Soup Mug and Spoon Set
$12
from heruniverse.com
Buy Now
Sculpted Porg Earrings
Sculpted Porg Earrings
$15
from etsy.com
Buy Now
shoptiques.com Action & Toy Figures
Funko Last Jedi Porg
$15
from shoptiques.com
Buy Now See more shoptiques.com Action & Toy Figures
Porg Capporgcino Enamel Pin
Porg Capporgcino Enamel Pin
$8
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Disney
Chewbacca & Porgs MagicBand 2 - Star Wars: The Last Jedi
$28
from shopDisney
Buy Now See more Disney Boys' Clothing
Disney
Star Wars: The Last Jedi Pin Set
$33
from shopDisney
Buy Now See more Disney Kids' Clothes
"Porg Life" Mug
"Porg Life" Mug
$13
from etsy.com
Buy Now
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
