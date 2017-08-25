10 People Who Think Taylor Swift's New Album Will Pay Homage to Slytherin

 Skip Nav
It's official you guys: Taylor Swift is a Slytherin and proud of it. OK, so we don't actually know if she got sorted into the Hogwarts house on Pottermore, but people are certainly having a field day picking apart all the snake references in her first single "Look What You Made Me Do" from her sixth album Reputation. Whether she's reclaiming the emoji that was plastered on her social media pages after her feud with Kim Kardashian or she's simply a huge Harry Potter fan like the rest of us, you have to admit, these tweets are pretty enjoyable.

