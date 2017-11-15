 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
It's Official: The Handmaid's Tale Season 2 Has a Premiere Date
Game of Thrones
27 Game of Thrones Season 8 Theories to Read Until the Show Returns
American Horror Story Cult
These Tweets About the AHS: Cult Finale Will Have You Laughing Until Next Season
Mindy Kaling
40 Times You Understood Mindy Lahiri on a Personal Level

When Does The Handmaid's Tale Season 2 Premiere?

It's Official: The Handmaid's Tale Season 2 Has a Premiere Date

We're officially one step closer to an exact premiere date for The Handmaid's Tale's second season. This week, Hulu set premiere dates for its 2018 lineup, announcing an April 2018 release for the Emmy Award darling. An exact date is still TBD, but at least this means we're less than six months away from our return to Gilead. We have a few ideas about what will happen next time around, but seeing as it's burned through a ton of the source material and ended on a truly devastating cliffhanger, we can likely expect even more departures from the book as we move forward.

Image Source: Hulu
Join the conversation
The Handmaid's TaleTV
Uber
Say Goodbye to Holiday Surge Pricing Forever With This 1 New Uber Feature
by Chelsea Hassler
Taylor Swift Performances on Saturday Night Live 2017
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Fully Embraces Her "Snake" Reputation in Her SNL Performances
by Terry Carter
Spotify Hulu Bundle Deal For Students
Tech Tips
Attention, College Students! You Can Now Get Both Spotify and Hulu For Just $5 a Month
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Nick Jonas Quotes About Joe and Sophie Turner's Engagement
Celebrity Engagements
Nick Jonas Gushes Over Joe's Engagement to Sophie Turner: He Found the "Love of His Life"
by Monica Sisavat
Mom Writes Heartfelt Note to Pediatric Nurses
Parenting
This Mom's Sweet Note to Pediatric Nurses Will Make You Cry Your Eyes Out
by Murphy Moroney
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds