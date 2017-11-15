It's Official: The Handmaid's Tale Season 2 Has a Premiere Date

When Does The Handmaid's Tale Season 2 Premiere?
We're officially one step closer to an exact premiere date for The Handmaid's Tale's second season. This week, Hulu set premiere dates for its 2018 lineup, announcing an April 2018 release for the Emmy Award darling. An exact date is still TBD, but at least this means we're less than six months away from our return to Gilead. We have a few ideas about what will happen next time around, but seeing as it's burned through a ton of the source material and ended on a truly devastating cliffhanger, we can likely expect even more departures from the book as we move forward.
