The 25 Stars Who Belong in the Best Gowns We Saw on the Runway

We're going to tell you one of our favorite pastimes during Fashion Week: choosing gowns we'd like to see on the red carpet. What's even more exciting is designating certain looks for very specific celebrities. Actresses like Jennifer Lawrence and Millie Bobby Brown have contracts with Dior and Calvin Klein, respectively, so you can be sure they're shopping those Spring 2018 runways for award season looks.

But we also have a whole wish list of pairings we dream about. Nicole Kidman, for example, has worn Alexander McQueen only a number of times, but how fabulous would a moment in this pink appliquéd dress be for her? Read on to catch up on all our predictions for future Hollywood events, and let us know if you agree with our matches.