We Can't Help but Drool Over Emily Ratajkowski's Shoe Collection

It's a well-known fact that Emily Ratajkowski's bikini collection is off-the-charts amazing, but we're here to talk about another impressive part of her wardrobe: her shoes. From a high-octane pair of Manolo Blahnik pumps to knee-high Aquazzura boots, it seems like the supermodel owns every pair of designer shoe imaginable. Keep reading to see some our favorite looks and shop out similar versions of her shoes for your own collection.



Emily Ratajkowski Gave Us Major Bridal Vibes During Paris Fashion Week Related