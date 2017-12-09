Meet the 1 Curve Model Who'll Give Ashley Graham a Run For Her Money in 2018

Once in a while, you come across a model who you know is going to make it big, and we're predicting 2018 will be Emma Sanders's year to shine. The stunning 27-year-old model is a New Zealand native who grew up in Germany. Like Ashley Graham and Candice Huffine, Emma is making waves in the fashion world as a curve model.

If you're wondering why she looks so familiar, it's probably because you've seen her on websites like Lane Bryant, H&M, and ASOS. The model also walked the runway for Christian Siriano's Spring 2018 show, and it doesn't look like she's slowing down anytime soon. Keep reading to learn more about Emma and have a look at some of her most stylish 'grams ahead.