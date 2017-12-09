 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Meet the 1 Curve Model Who'll Give Ashley Graham a Run For Her Money in 2018
Street Style
66 Styling Hacks That Fashion Girls Use Daily
Celebrity Style
These 11 Trends Wouldn't Have Gone Viral Without Supermodels
Holiday Fashion
I'm Lucky Enough to Be a Shopping Editor, and These Are 11 Items I'm Loving This Week
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Meet the 1 Curve Model Who'll Give Ashley Graham a Run For Her Money in 2018

Once in a while, you come across a model who you know is going to make it big, and we're predicting 2018 will be Emma Sanders's year to shine. The stunning 27-year-old model is a New Zealand native who grew up in Germany. Like Ashley Graham and Candice Huffine, Emma is making waves in the fashion world as a curve model.

If you're wondering why she looks so familiar, it's probably because you've seen her on websites like Lane Bryant, H&M, and ASOS. The model also walked the runway for Christian Siriano's Spring 2018 show, and it doesn't look like she's slowing down anytime soon. Keep reading to learn more about Emma and have a look at some of her most stylish 'grams ahead.

Related
Display Your Curves With This Whimsical Swimsuit Line For Women Sizes L to 5X
She Walked in Christian Siriano's Spring 2018 Show
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Emma SandersCurvy FashionBody PositiveStyle ProfileFashion InstagramsRunwayModels
Victoria's Secret
Every Single Sexy Runway Look From the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Lack of Plus-Size Models in Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
fashion diversity
Something's Missing From the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, and You Already Know What It Is
by Sarah Wasilak
Wedding Dress Trends Fall 2018
Fall 2018
Your Heart Will Flutter When You See Fall 2018's Biggest Bridal Trends
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Model Falls in Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017
Fashion News
The Model Who Fell on the Victoria's Secret Runway Has Walked in Every Show Since 2013
by Marina Liao
Victoria's Secret Models Through the Years
Victoria's Secret
The Ultimate Guide to Victoria's Secret's Sexiest Angels
by Sarah Wasilak
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds