Sisters in Style: The Fashion Brands Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Love

At first glance, the styles of Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, and Meghan Markle are completely different — Kate mixes English country classics with all-out royal glam and a dash of trendy quirk, while Meghan is all about blending laid-back California chic with sharp tailoring and a handful of experimental edge. However, as their recent DVF-twinning moment shows, there is some overlap between the two, and there are actually a few designers they both favor. We take a look at the lucky designers worn by two of the most photographed women in the world right now . . .