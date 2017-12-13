 Skip Nav
Sisters in Style: The Fashion Brands Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Love
At first glance, the styles of Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, and Meghan Markle are completely different — Kate mixes English country classics with all-out royal glam and a dash of trendy quirk, while Meghan is all about blending laid-back California chic with sharp tailoring and a handful of experimental edge. However, as their recent DVF-twinning moment shows, there is some overlap between the two, and there are actually a few designers they both favor. We take a look at the lucky designers worn by two of the most photographed women in the world right now . . .

Marchesa: Kate
Marchesa: Meghan
Roland Mouret: Kate
Roland Mouret: Meghan
Alexander McQueen: Kate
Alexander McQueen: Meghan
Jimmy Choo: Kate
Jimmy Choo: Meghan
Gianvito Rossi: Kate
Gianvito Rossi: Meghan
Dolce & Gabbana: Kate
Dolce & Gabbana: Meghan
Stuart Weitzman: Kate
Stuart Weitzman: Meghan
Preen: Kate
Preen: Meghan
Diane von Furstenberg: Kate
Diane von Furstenberg: Meghan
Cartier: Kate
Cartier: Meghan
