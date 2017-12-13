These Coffee-Table Books Are So Full of Style, She'll Never Put Them Down

Buying a gift for a fashion-lover can be a bit nerve-racking. With such specific taste and an eye on current trends, there's the possibility of them loving your stylish pick . . . or immediately shoving it to the back of the closet. Rather than risk a gift card this year, we're snagging a last-minute pick we know will always go over well: a coffee-table book. A large, gorgeous hardcover — whether it's about a well-known designer or a collection of sketches — can be put on display in any room, spicing up the decor and showcasing their passion.

Plus, you never know. Your friend or family member might just have a resolution to redecorate, and this could be the push they need. Scroll through for some great books that'll prove you pay attention and know exactly what they're into. And if you pick up one or two for yourself? So be it!

— Additional reporting by Samantha Sutton