These Coffee-Table Books Are So Full of Style, She'll Never Put Them Down
These Coffee-Table Books Are So Full of Style, She'll Never Put Them Down

Buying a gift for a fashion-lover can be a bit nerve-racking. With such specific taste and an eye on current trends, there's the possibility of them loving your stylish pick . . . or immediately shoving it to the back of the closet. Rather than risk a gift card this year, we're snagging a last-minute pick we know will always go over well: a coffee-table book. A large, gorgeous hardcover — whether it's about a well-known designer or a collection of sketches — can be put on display in any room, spicing up the decor and showcasing their passion.

Plus, you never know. Your friend or family member might just have a resolution to redecorate, and this could be the push they need. Scroll through for some great books that'll prove you pay attention and know exactly what they're into. And if you pick up one or two for yourself? So be it!

Additional reporting by Samantha Sutton

Kate Spade New York She Coffee Table Book
Kate Spade New York She Coffee Table Book
$40
from katespade.com
Buy Now
Rizzoli
Chloë Sevigny Hardcover Book - Pink
$35
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Rizzoli Desktop Books
New York Through a Fashion Eye
New York Through a Fashion Eye
$25
from shopbop.com
Buy Now
Phaidon
Yves Saint Laurent Accessories Hardcover Book - Blue
$60
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Phaidon Desktop Books
Neiman Marcus Home & Living
Inside Haute Couture Hardcover Book
$50
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Neiman Marcus Home & Living
The Curated Closet
The Curated Closet
$25
from shopbop.com
Buy Now
Eat Beautiful
$30
from anthropologie.com
Buy Now
Abrams Books
Vogue: The Covers
$60
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Abrams Books Desktop Books
Rizzoli
Kate By Kate Moss Hardcover Book - Black
$85
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Rizzoli Desktop Books
Urban Outfitters
The Book of Barb: A Celebration of Stranger Things' Iconic Wing Woman By Nadia Bailey
$14.95
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Desktop Books
TJ Maxx Desktop Books
The Little Dictionary Of Fashion Book
$9.99
from TJ Maxx
Buy Now See more TJ Maxx Desktop Books
Urban Outfitters
girlgaze By Amanda de Cadenet
$35
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Desktop Books
How to Pack: Travel Smart for Any Trip
How to Pack: Travel Smart for Any Trip
$14
from shopbop.com
Buy Now
Choupette Book
Choupette
$25
from shopbop.com
Buy Now
Bad Girls Throughout History: 100 Remarkable Women Who Changed the World
$20
from urbanoutfitters.com
Buy Now
Chanel: The Vocabulary of Style
Chanel: The Vocabulary of Style
$70
from target.com
Buy Now
Phaidon
Annie Leibovitz: Portraits 2005–2016
$90
from Need Supply Co.
Buy Now See more Phaidon Clothes and Shoes
The Stylish Life: Tennis
The Stylish Life: Tennis
$55
from anthropologie.com
Buy Now
Icons of Women's Style
Icons of Women's Style
$30
from shopbop.com
Buy Now
Rizzoli
Becoming By Cindy Crawford Hardcover Book - White
$38
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Rizzoli Desktop Books
The Way She Wears It
The Way She Wears It
$25
from anthropologie.com
Buy Now
Rizzoli
L.A. Babe: The Real Women of Los Angeles 1975-1988
$35
from Gilt
Buy Now See more Rizzoli Desktop Books
Phaidon
Grace: Thirty Years Of Fashion At Vogue Hardcover Book - Black
$175
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Phaidon Desktop Books
Urban Outfitters
Barbie: The Icon By Massimiliano Capella
$65
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Toys
Orchard Mile Desktop Books
OuiHours OuiHours Rizzoli Christian Louboutin
$150
from Orchard Mile
Buy Now See more Orchard Mile Desktop Books
In the Name of Gucci
In the Name of Gucci
$28
from shopbop.com
Buy Now
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
