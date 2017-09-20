 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
If Gigi Hadid Makes This the New Fall It Shoe, Our Feet Will Be Happy Campers

While at London Fashion Week debuting her new Gigi x Tommy Hilfiger collection, Gigi Hadid impressed us with a few solid street style moments. After wearing one of her new plaid pieces from the line, Gigi attended the Miu Miu x Love magazine party in an all-white look. The shearling details on her Alexander Wang denim jacket spoke to the changing season, and they worked to highlight the supermodel's Tod's lace-up boots.

It seems like, as far as Fall trends go, Gigi has selected combats over cowboy and sock silhouettes. She's also got Dr. Martens in cherry red and patent yellow, and they definitely lend her look distinguished tomboy appeal. If you're on board with a functional shoe like this one, you can shop Gigi's exact pair in ivory along with similar options, plenty of which have furry lining to take you through Winter.

Related
Gigi Hadid's Fall Style Decoded in Several Easy Outfits

If Gigi Hadid Makes This the New Fall It Shoe, Our Feet Will Be Happy Campers
If Gigi Hadid Makes This the New Fall It Shoe, Our Feet Will Be Happy Campers
If Gigi Hadid Makes This the New Fall It Shoe, Our Feet Will Be Happy Campers
Gigi's Exact Boots
Tod's Genuine Shearling Trim Hiker Boot
Montelliana Margherita Boots
Greenhouse Polo Club Ankle Boots
Chloé Shearling Ankle Boots
Jimmy Choo Drake Flat Boots
Start Slideshow
Gigi HadidCelebrity Street StyleGet The LookModelsFallLondon Fashion WeekCelebrity StyleTrendsTod'sBootsShoesFall FashionFashion WeekShopping
Shop More
Chloé Boots SHOP MORE
Chloé
Miles Whipstitch Leather Block Heel Booties
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$1,115$446
Chloé
Women's Susanna Ankle Boots
from Barneys New York
$1,380
Chloé
Susanna Studded Leather Ankle Boots - White
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$1,380
Chloé
Black Susanna Boots
from SSENSE
$1,380
Chloé
Millie Cutout Leather Block Heel Booties
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$995$398
MATCHESFASHION.COM Boots SHOP MORE
Chloé
Harper lace-up leather ankle boots
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$1,103$551
Givenchy
Storm striped-knit over-the-knee boots
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$550
Aquazzura
Brooklyn stardust-jacquard ankle boots
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$825$330
Chloé
Miles lace-up leather ankle boots
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$1,115$446
Balenciaga
Quadro square-toe leather boots
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$1,895$568
Tod's Boots SHOP MORE
Tod's
Wraparound Leather Booties
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$825
Tod's
Western Suede Booties
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$765
Tod's
Double Monk Suede Boots
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$895
Tod's
Wraparound Leather Booties
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$825
Tod's
Western Suede Booties
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$765
Chloé Boots AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
rachparcell
kaki_pants
thesilksneaker
realitystarstyle
MATCHESFASHION.COM Boots AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
stepsofstyle
thetallsociety
stepsofstyle
ruerodier
Tod's Boots AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
thefashionguitar
rosemarymaccabe
thefashionguitar
natashandlovu
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds