If Gigi Hadid Makes This the New Fall It Shoe, Our Feet Will Be Happy Campers

While at London Fashion Week debuting her new Gigi x Tommy Hilfiger collection, Gigi Hadid impressed us with a few solid street style moments. After wearing one of her new plaid pieces from the line, Gigi attended the Miu Miu x Love magazine party in an all-white look. The shearling details on her Alexander Wang denim jacket spoke to the changing season, and they worked to highlight the supermodel's Tod's lace-up boots.

It seems like, as far as Fall trends go, Gigi has selected combats over cowboy and sock silhouettes. She's also got Dr. Martens in cherry red and patent yellow, and they definitely lend her look distinguished tomboy appeal. If you're on board with a functional shoe like this one, you can shop Gigi's exact pair in ivory along with similar options, plenty of which have furry lining to take you through Winter.