 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
This Fall Blazer Is So Versatile, Everyone From Melania Trump to Jennifer Lawrence Owns It

Ahh, the gray checked blazer for Fall. It seems like this is a trend that just won't quit. Sort of like the British coat but shorter in length and boxier in fit, this jacket's been worn by Melania Trump at the United Nations General Assembly, Blake Lively as a three-piece set for her All I See Is You press tour, and Jennifer Lawrence on the red carpet at the Deadline Hollywood Contender Awards.

Each woman styled her design a touch differently, but there's no denying the sophisticated appeal the tailored coat brought to all three looks, including Jennifer's casual crop top and distressed jeans. Blake and Jennifer both wore blazers confirmed to be by Ralph Lauren, but no matter where you shop for your outerwear, it's safe to say you'll be investing in smart tailoring that has a lot of life. You can wear a blazer like this one from the boardroom to after-dinner drinks, so go on and scoop one up.

Related
There's No Denying That Melania Trump Has Been Looking to This Former FLOTUS For Wardrobe Inspiration
Calvin Klein
Double-breasted Houndstooth Wool Blazer - Black
$1,995
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Calvin Klein Blazers
Zara Double-Breasted Checked Blazer
$119
from zara.com
Buy Now
MANGO
Prince of Wales blazer
$119.99
from MANGO
Buy Now See more MANGO Blazers
Asos Plus Jackets
Fashion Union Plus Double Breasted Blazer In Check
$72
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Plus Jackets
Forever 21
12x12 Plaid Double-Breasted Blazer
$48
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Plus Jackets
Shein
Wales Check Tweed Blazer
$35
from Shein
Buy Now See more Shein Blazers
Shein
Double Breasted Boyfriend Plaid Blazer
$24
from Shein
Buy Now See more Shein Blazers
Zara Checked Blazer
$70
from zara.com
Buy Now
Melania wore her blazer as part of a suit set to the United Nations General Assembly meeting in September 2017.
Blake's high-fashion Ralph Lauren ensemble was complete with lace-up booties and a Michael Kors Collection bag in New York during her All I See Is You press tour in October 2017.
Jennifer Lawrence left her Ralph Lauren blazer undone, layering it over a white crop top and distressed boyfriend-fit jeans from Jean Atelier at the Deadline Hollywood Contenders Awards in November 2017. She finished her outfit with studded Altuzarra pumps and Anita Ko jewels.
Calvin Klein Double-Breasted Blazer
Zara Double-Breasted Checked Blazer
Mango Prince of Wales Blazer
Fashion Union Double Breasted Blazer in Check
Forever 21 Plaid Double-Breasted Blazer
Shein Wales Check Tweed Blazer
Shein Double Breasted Boyfriend Plaid Blazer
Zara Checked Blazer
Start Slideshow
Jennifer LawrenceMelania TrumpBlake LivelyOuterwearGet The LookFallBlazersCelebrity StyleTrendsRalph Lauren
Shop Story
Read Story
Calvin Klein
Double-breasted Houndstooth Wool Blazer - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$1,995
Zara Double-Breasted Checked Blazer
from zara.com
$119
MANGO
Prince of Wales blazer
from MANGO
$119.99
Asos
Fashion Union Plus Double Breasted Blazer In Check
from Asos
$72
Forever 21
12x12 Plaid Double-Breasted Blazer
from Forever 21
$48
Shein
Wales Check Tweed Blazer
from Shein
$35
Shein
Double Breasted Boyfriend Plaid Blazer
from Shein
$24
Zara Checked Blazer
from zara.com
$70
Shop More
MANGO Blazers SHOP MORE
Mango Outlet
Check suit blazer
from MANGO
$119.99$59.99
MANGO
Check Structured blazer
from MANGO
$169.99
MANGO
Structured textured blazer
from MANGO
$119.99
MANGO
Oversize blazer
from MANGO
$79.99
Mango Outlet
Check suit blazer
from MANGO
$119.99$59.99
Shein Blazers SHOP MORE
Shein
Frayed Edge Tweed Longline Blazer
from Shein
$90$45
Shein
Pearl Beaded Frayed Edge Tweed Blazer
from Shein
$52$26
Shein
Metal Grommet Detail Sleeveless Blazer
from Shein
$23
Shein
Asymmetric Bell Sleeve Blazer With Self Tie
from Shein
$22
Shein
Pearl Beading Sleeve Blazer
from Shein
$29
Calvin Klein Blazers SHOP MORE
Calvin Klein
Two-Button Blazer
from Macy's
$89.98
Calvin Klein Collection
Peak-Lapel Button-Up Blazer w/ Tags
from TheRealReal
$195
Calvin Klein
WOMEN'S SILK-WOOL SATIN BLAZER
from Barneys Warehouse
$2,895$1,299
Calvin Klein
1 Button Jacket Women's Jacket
from Zappos
$99$79.99
Calvin Klein
Wing-Collar Scuba Blazer
from Macy's
$129$96.99
Shein Blazers AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
sheiladytiu
fashionsensored
vidafashionista
bygracelee
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds