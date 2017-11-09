This Fall Blazer Is So Versatile, Everyone From Melania Trump to Jennifer Lawrence Owns It

Ahh, the gray checked blazer for Fall. It seems like this is a trend that just won't quit. Sort of like the British coat but shorter in length and boxier in fit, this jacket's been worn by Melania Trump at the United Nations General Assembly, Blake Lively as a three-piece set for her All I See Is You press tour, and Jennifer Lawrence on the red carpet at the Deadline Hollywood Contender Awards.

Each woman styled her design a touch differently, but there's no denying the sophisticated appeal the tailored coat brought to all three looks, including Jennifer's casual crop top and distressed jeans. Blake and Jennifer both wore blazers confirmed to be by Ralph Lauren, but no matter where you shop for your outerwear, it's safe to say you'll be investing in smart tailoring that has a lot of life. You can wear a blazer like this one from the boardroom to after-dinner drinks, so go on and scoop one up.