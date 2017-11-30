 Skip Nav
Jennifer Lopez Swapped Heels For UGGs, and Guess What? It Looked Good
Jennifer Lopez Swapped Heels For UGGs, and Guess What? It Looked Good

In between filming scenes for Second Act, Jennifer Lopez made a quick shoe swap. The style star was dressed in a chestnut-colored body-con turtleneck dress and a velvet blazer, an outfit appropriate for any business woman on the go. She cinched her waist with a cream, vintage-inspired skinny belt, which complemented a pair of taupe pumps — taupe pumps that were soon to be swapped for UGG boots.

Jennifer pulled off the trade in style, giving off wintry vibes with the addition of a shearling puffer jacket. She might have just been turning down the boss-lady look to take a break, but we give her major props for keeping things sophisticated in typically casual cold-weather gear. Read on to check out her footwear, shop either silhouette for your closet, then check out J Lo's date-night fashion tips.

UGG
Women's Bailey Button II Boot Chestnut Size 5 M
$164.99 $159.95
from Jet.com
Buy Now See more UGG Boots
UGG
Bailey Button II Women's Boots
$169.95
from Zappos
Buy Now See more UGG Boots
UGG
McKay Ankle Booties
$150
from Macy's
Buy Now See more UGG Boots
Kenneth Cole New York
Hazel-Levitt Shearling Suede Boot
$249
from Kenneth Cole
Buy Now See more Kenneth Cole New York Boots
See by Chloe
Suede and Shearling Ankle Boots
$449
from STYLEBOP.com
Buy Now See more See by Chloe Boots
Chloé
Suede and shearling wedge ankle boots
$654 $392
from mytheresa
Buy Now See more Chloé Boots
WANT Les Essentiels
Stevie Crepe Sole Ankle Booties
$575 $402.50
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more WANT Les Essentiels Boots
Manolo Blahnik
Women's BB Pumps
$595
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Manolo Blahnik Pumps
Carvela
Apricot patent court shoes
$90
from Selfridges
Buy Now See more Carvela Pumps
Asos Pumps
KG Kurt Geiger KG by Kurt Geiger Beauty Suede Pumps
$157
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Pumps
J Lo Filmed a Scene in Taupe Pumps
Jennifer Lopez Swapped Heels For UGGs, and Guess What? It Looked Good
She Changed Into UGG Boots Next
Jennifer Lopez Swapped Heels For UGGs, and Guess What? It Looked Good
Shop J Lo's UGG Boots
UGG Bailey Button II Women's Boots
UGG McKay Ankle Booties
Kenneth Cole New York Hazel-Levitt Shearling Suede Boot
See by Chloé Suede and Shearling Ankle Boots
Chloé Suede and Shearling Wedge Boots
Want Les Essentiels Stevie Crepe Sole Ankle Booties
Shop Similar Taupe Pumps
Carvela Apricot Patent Court Shoes
KG Kurt Geiger Beauty Suede Pumps
Celebrity Street StyleUgg AustraliaGet The LookHeelsUGGFallCelebrity StyleBootsJennifer LopezShoes
