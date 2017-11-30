Jennifer Lopez Wearing UGG Boots in New York City
Jennifer Lopez Swapped Heels For UGGs, and Guess What? It Looked Good
In between filming scenes for Second Act, Jennifer Lopez made a quick shoe swap. The style star was dressed in a chestnut-colored body-con turtleneck dress and a velvet blazer, an outfit appropriate for any business woman on the go. She cinched her waist with a cream, vintage-inspired skinny belt, which complemented a pair of taupe pumps — taupe pumps that were soon to be swapped for UGG boots.
Jennifer pulled off the trade in style, giving off wintry vibes with the addition of a shearling puffer jacket. She might have just been turning down the boss-lady look to take a break, but we give her major props for keeping things sophisticated in typically casual cold-weather gear. Read on to check out her footwear, shop either silhouette for your closet, then check out J Lo's date-night fashion tips.