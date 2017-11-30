Jennifer Lopez Swapped Heels For UGGs, and Guess What? It Looked Good

In between filming scenes for Second Act, Jennifer Lopez made a quick shoe swap. The style star was dressed in a chestnut-colored body-con turtleneck dress and a velvet blazer, an outfit appropriate for any business woman on the go. She cinched her waist with a cream, vintage-inspired skinny belt, which complemented a pair of taupe pumps — taupe pumps that were soon to be swapped for UGG boots.

Jennifer pulled off the trade in style, giving off wintry vibes with the addition of a shearling puffer jacket. She might have just been turning down the boss-lady look to take a break, but we give her major props for keeping things sophisticated in typically casual cold-weather gear. Read on to check out her footwear, shop either silhouette for your closet, then check out J Lo's date-night fashion tips.