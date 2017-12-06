 Skip Nav
Kate Middleton's Hiding Some Holiday Cheer Underneath This Coat
Kate Middleton's Hiding Some Holiday Cheer Underneath This Coat

After a glamorous night out, Kate Middleton attended the Children's Global Media Summit in Manchester, England. She bundled up in an L.K. Bennett check coat (the print is very popular this season) and wore a pair of black tights with her Tod's suede pumps ($462). The royal glowed in her Fall ensemble, showing off her unwavering pregnancy style.

It wasn't until Kate was indoors, however, that we also got a glimpse of what she wore under her coat. The Duchess of Cambridge chose a bright red dress by Goat ($531), a label she's worn before for the holiday season. The feminine tunic dress had a funnel collar and pleated sleeves, and it also comes in several other shades, though Kate seems to like red the best. If you want to dress exactly like Kate at your next holiday party, scoop up her exact pieces ahead, plus similar options.

Kate Middleton Has No Problem Finding Cute Maternity Clothes — and We're Kind of Jealous
Tod's
Suede pumps
$462
from mytheresa
Buy Now See more Tod's Pumps
red dress by Goat
$531
from goatfashion.com
Buy Now
L.K. Bennett Delli Check Coat
$584
from lkbennett.com
Buy Now
Asos Plus Outerwear
Unique 21 Hero Plus Unique 21 Hero Longline Coat In Heritage Check
$111
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Plus Outerwear
Religion
Longline Trench Coat In Prince Of Wales Check
$229
from Asos
Buy Now See more Religion Coats
Off-White
belted checked coat
$1,531 $1,225
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Off-White Coats
Missguided
Black Checked Formal Coat
$102
from Missguided
Buy Now See more Missguided Coats
Goat Elodie Tunic Dress
$531
from goatfashion.com
Buy Now
Eileen Fisher
Women's Crewneck Stretch Knit Caftan
$178 $124.60
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Eileen Fisher Longsleeve Tops
Shein
Bow Tie Neck Dip Hem Swing Dress
$18
from Shein
Buy Now See more Shein Dresses
shoptiques.com Dresses
ee:some Button Down Tunic Dress
$32 $20
from shoptiques.com
Buy Now See more shoptiques.com Dresses
Asos
Workwear Skater Dress in Ponte High Neck and Seam Detail
$51 $20
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Plus Dresses
L.K. Bennett Check Coat
Unique 21 Longline Coat
Religion Longline Trench Coat
Off-White Belted Check Coat
Missguided Checked Coat
Goat Red Dress
ASOS Skater Dress
Eileen Fisher Caftan
Shein Swing Dress
Button Down Tunic Dress
