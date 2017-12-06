After a glamorous night out, Kate Middleton attended the Children's Global Media Summit in Manchester, England. She bundled up in an L.K. Bennett check coat (the print is very popular this season) and wore a pair of black tights with her Tod's suede pumps ($462). The royal glowed in her Fall ensemble, showing off her unwavering pregnancy style.

It wasn't until Kate was indoors, however, that we also got a glimpse of what she wore under her coat. The Duchess of Cambridge chose a bright red dress by Goat ($531), a label she's worn before for the holiday season. The feminine tunic dress had a funnel collar and pleated sleeves, and it also comes in several other shades, though Kate seems to like red the best. If you want to dress exactly like Kate at your next holiday party, scoop up her exact pieces ahead, plus similar options.