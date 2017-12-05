You Can Try, but You Won't Be Able to Ignore the Sexy Cutout on Kim Kardashian's Dress

While we're all bundled up in our parkas and puffers on the East Coast, Kim Kardashian's all about the body-con dresses in LA. The star made an appearance at a holiday pop-up celebration at The Grove and wore a sexy midi dress, as one does, for the public event. The gray number featured one giant cutout on the left side, right underneath her boobs, to reveal her bronzed and toned midriff. She completed the minimalist outfit with several rings and a pair of nude heels.

If we had to guess, the dress design might be the work of Kanye West, as Kim debuted several Yeezy season 6 outfits in the past week. The creation is also noticeably similar to a black slashed dress Kim wore back in September, though this one has slightly more fabric. Read on to see Kim's latest sexy outfit, then shop similar cutout dresses.