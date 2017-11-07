 Skip Nav
Say What You Want, but MadMax's Skater-Girl Style Is the Best Part of Stranger Things

Nancy Wheeler's perfectly preppy fashion choices may have captivated us during season one of Stranger Things, but Maxine Mayfield totally steals the style spotlight throughout season two of the addicting Netflix series. The Hawkins newcomer, who goes by the nickname MadMax or simply Max, moves to the small town from California with her Camaro-driving, mullet-donning stepbrother, Billy, and she certainly brings the laid-back fashions of the Golden State along with her.

Max, played by 15-year-old actress Sadie Sink, immediately captures the attention of Will Byers's friend group with her video game skills and tough-girl aura. Each time she zooms by on her Madrid skateboard, she's sporting the coolest clothes. Her signature look? Slightly baggy jeans, colorful Vans sneakers, and sporty zip-up jackets that look like they were taken right off the shelves at Adidas. Oh, and stripes — lots and lots of stripes.

Above all, Max isn't afraid to play with color a bit, as seen each time she pairs a primary-hued jacket with a colorful striped shirt or sneakers. Honestly, I wish Stranger Things had been around when I was in middle school so I could've taken notes on how to effortlessly mix and match items without looking like Rainbow Brite.

Ahead, admire all of MadMax's rad outfits from season two, along with how to mimic her effortless style in real life. Here's hoping for even more glimpses at her skater-chic wardrobe in season three!

adidas
ClimaCool Tiro 15 Soccer Training Jacket
$55 $40.99
from Macy's
Buy Now See more adidas Activewear Jackets
Marc Jacobs
Marc Jacobs Track Jersey Jacket
$530
from Selfridges
Buy Now See more Marc Jacobs Activewear Jackets
Madewell
Women's Embroidered Rainbow Stripe Tee
$35 $20.98
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Madewell Tees
Old Navy
Relaxed Jersey-Knit Boat-Neck Tee
$19.99 $10
from Old Navy
Buy Now See more Old Navy Longsleeve Tops
Bella Freud
Bella Freud Billie Cashmere Zip-Up Jacket
$515
from Selfridges
Buy Now See more Bella Freud Jackets
Lands' End
Women's Active Woven Jacket-Black Houndstooth
$89 $28.97
from Lands' End
Buy Now See more Lands' End Activewear Jackets
Nation Ltd.
Goldie Shrunken Hanes Tee
$75 $45
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more Nation Ltd. Tees
Levi's
Altered Wide Leg Jeans
$128
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Levi's Flare Denim
Vans
Vans SK8-Hi Sneakers
$60 $42.99
from Zappos
Buy Now See more Vans Sneakers
W concept Sweats & Hoodies
W Concept Basic Yellow Hoodie
$84
from W concept
Buy Now See more W concept Sweats & Hoodies
Asos
ASOS Curve Hoodie
$35
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Plus Sweatshirts
Lee
Highwaisted Mom Rigid Jean
$127
from Asos
Buy Now See more Lee Cropped Denim
Vans
Women's Sk8-Hi Slim Zip Sneakers
$85 $52.49
from PacSun
Buy Now See more Vans Sneakers
Electric Yoga
Electric Yoga Zip-Up Jacket
$102
from Bluefly
Buy Now See more Electric Yoga Activewear Jackets
Champion
Women's Plus-Size Track Jacket
$31.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Champion Activewear Jackets
Lee
'70s Stripe T-Shirt
$64 $28.50
from Asos
Buy Now See more Lee Tees
Macy's Tees
Carbon Copy Short-Sleeve Rainbow-Stripe T-Shirt
$39 $22.99
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Macy's Tees
Shein
Side-Striped Sleeve Zip-Up Jacket With Drawstring Sweatpants
$19
from Shein
Buy Now See more Shein Activewear Jackets
Forever 21
Livin The Dream Track Jacket
$22.90 $15.99
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Activewear Jackets
Asos Tees
Soaked In Luxury Striped Roll Sleeve T-Shirt
$35
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Tees
Vans
Old Skool Two-Tone Suede Sneaker
$65
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Vans Sneakers
Marni
Cotton-blend checked sweater
$990
from mytheresa
Buy Now See more Marni Sweaters
Valentino
Windowpane Boxy Crewneck Sweater, Black
$1,980
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Valentino Crewnecks & Scoopnecks
shoptiques.com Sweaters
Margaret O'Leary Bizzy Pullover
$265
from shoptiques.com
Buy Now See more shoptiques.com Sweaters
J.Crew
9" High-Rise Toothpick Corduroy Pant
$89.50
from J.Crew
Buy Now See more J.Crew Petite Pants
Isabel Marant
Corduroy Pants
$410
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Isabel Marant Cropped Pants
The Red Zip-Up Jacket
She Wears the Same Jacket in a Later Episode, Too
Shop Similar Items to Emulate This Sporty Look
Marc Jacobs Track Jersey Jacket
Madewell Women's Embroidered Rainbow Stripe Tee
Old Navy Relaxed Jersey-Knit Boat-Neck Tee
The Black Jacket With a Light-Yellow Tee
On Bottom, She Wears Light-Wash Jeans and Green Sneakers
Where to Find Similar Pieces to Copy This Outfit
Lands' End Women's Active Woven Jacket
Nation Ltd. Goldie Shrunken Hanes Tee
Levi's Altered Wide Leg Jeans
Vans SK8-Hi Sneakers
The Light-Yellow Hoodie
She Pairs This Look With Blue Jeans, of Course
Here's How to Emulate This Rad Outfit
ASOS Plus-Size Hoodie
Lee Highwaisted Mom Rigid Jean
Vans SK8-Hi Slim Zip Sneakers
The Colorful Striped Shirt
She Wears It With a Gray Jacket
Everything You Need to Mimic This Outfit
Champion Women's Plus-Size Track Jacket
Lee '70s Stripe T-Shirt
Carbon Copy Short-Sleeve Rainbow-Stripe T-Shirt
The Green Jacket and Striped Tee
She Ditches the High-Tops and Goes For Classic Vans
Here's How to Copy This Exact Outfit
Forever 21 Livin The Dream Track Jacket
Soaked In Luxury Striped Roll Sleeve T-Shirt
Vans Old Skool Two-Tone Suede Sneaker
$88$62
