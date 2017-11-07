Say What You Want, but MadMax's Skater-Girl Style Is the Best Part of Stranger Things

Nancy Wheeler's perfectly preppy fashion choices may have captivated us during season one of Stranger Things, but Maxine Mayfield totally steals the style spotlight throughout season two of the addicting Netflix series. The Hawkins newcomer, who goes by the nickname MadMax or simply Max, moves to the small town from California with her Camaro-driving, mullet-donning stepbrother, Billy, and she certainly brings the laid-back fashions of the Golden State along with her.

Max, played by 15-year-old actress Sadie Sink, immediately captures the attention of Will Byers's friend group with her video game skills and tough-girl aura. Each time she zooms by on her Madrid skateboard, she's sporting the coolest clothes. Her signature look? Slightly baggy jeans, colorful Vans sneakers, and sporty zip-up jackets that look like they were taken right off the shelves at Adidas. Oh, and stripes — lots and lots of stripes.

Above all, Max isn't afraid to play with color a bit, as seen each time she pairs a primary-hued jacket with a colorful striped shirt or sneakers. Honestly, I wish Stranger Things had been around when I was in middle school so I could've taken notes on how to effortlessly mix and match items without looking like Rainbow Brite.

Ahead, admire all of MadMax's rad outfits from season two, along with how to mimic her effortless style in real life. Here's hoping for even more glimpses at her skater-chic wardrobe in season three!