Michelle Obama Is Also a Fan of the Dress-Over-Pants Trend

Celebrities have been opting for Fall's trickiest trend: wearing a dress over a pair of pants. First, we saw Selena Gomez rock a sweater dress over a pair of black pants and now Michelle Obama is giving the trend a try too. The Former FLOTUS was seen at the final day of the Obama Foundation Summit in Chicago. For the occasion, Michelle opted for a sophisticated black minidress over a pair of tailored trousers. She layered a white ruffle-sleeved top underneath and finished off her look with a belt. Keep reading to have a look at her ensemble, and buy similar versions of her outfit, too.

Michelle Obama's Top Will Convince You to Give Up Your Basic Button-Down For Good
