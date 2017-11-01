23 Stylish Fashion Gifts You Should Buy a Gigi Hadid Fan

Shopping for Gigi Hadid fans has gotten ridiculously easy. After collaborations with Tommy Hilfiger, Stuart Weitzman, and Reebok, it's safe to say there are plenty of items with Gigi's name on the tag. But the options don't end with Gigi's exclusive collections.

If you track the supermodel from Fashion Month to the streets of New York, then you know her style well, and exactly what it takes to master her look. The 23 pieces below are safe bets for any Hadid lover. We promise when she unwraps these packages, she'll whisper excitedly, "It's just like Gigi's."

— Additional reporting by Sarah Wasilak