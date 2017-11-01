 Skip Nav
23 Stylish Fashion Gifts You Should Buy a Gigi Hadid Fan

Shopping for Gigi Hadid fans has gotten ridiculously easy. After collaborations with Tommy Hilfiger, Stuart Weitzman, and Reebok, it's safe to say there are plenty of items with Gigi's name on the tag. But the options don't end with Gigi's exclusive collections.

If you track the supermodel from Fashion Month to the streets of New York, then you know her style well, and exactly what it takes to master her look. The 23 pieces below are safe bets for any Hadid lover. We promise when she unwraps these packages, she'll whisper excitedly, "It's just like Gigi's."

— Additional reporting by Sarah Wasilak

Gigi Hadid x Tommy Hilfiger Mohair Wool Coat
$445
Buy Now
Le Specs The Last Lolita
$119
Buy Now
Stuart Weitzman's The Clinger Bootie
$598
Buy Now
Stalvey's Top Handle Mini Handbag in Lizard
$4,800
Buy Now
The Arrivals Moya III Oversize Shearling Jacket
$1,095
Buy Now
Stuart Weitzman The Clinger Bootie
Zoe Karssen Slogan Sweatshirt
Paige Taylor Straight Jeans
Stalvey Top Handle Mini Handbag
The Arrivals Moya III Jacket
Sanayi313 Garcia Velvet Tassel Slipper
Gigi Hadid x Tommy Hilfiger Mohair Wool Coat
Everlane The Street Ankle Boots
Le Specs Sunglasses
Aquazzura Harlow Velvet Sandals
3.1 Phillip Lim Combat Boots
Splendid 1x1 Ribbed Tank
Versace Palazzo Burgundy Bag
Outdoor Voices Two-Tone Leggings
Oliver Peoples Sayer Mirrored Aviator Sunglasses
Nicholas Kirkwood Beya Leather Flat Mules
Asos Oversized Bomber Jacket
Club Monaco Cahndisse Coat
Paco Rabanne Dress
BaubleBar Monogram Pendant
Reebok Club C 85 Diamond Sneaker
Frame Noir Track Silk Pants
Burberry DK88 Top Handle Bag
