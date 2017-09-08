The Sweet Way Prince George's Teacher Honored Kate Middleton on His First Day of School

Earlier this week, Prince George attended his first day of preparatory school alongside his dad, Prince William. While Kate Middleton unfortunately couldn't be there to send her son off, as she's suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum (morning sickness), it turns out she was actually there in spirit, thanks to Prince George's teacher. Helen Haslem, head of the Lower School at Thomas's Battersea, greeted the 4-year-old student and escorted him to his classroom, sporting a dress that looks like it was borrowed from the Duchess of Cambridge's closet.

Haslem wore an elegant light pink pleated dress from one of Kate's favorite designers, L.K. Bennett. Not only did Kate wear a similar style dress to Pippa's wedding in June, but it's almost identical to the pink Alexander McQueen dress she wore in May 2016 (which she paired with L.K. Bennett pumps). We're not quite sure if Haslem planned her first-day outfit to resemble the Duchess's style, but it's a sweet gesture that Prince George definitely appreciated on his nerve-wracking arrival. Read on to see Haslem's chic look, and shop similar styles.