Selena Gomez's Shoes Make Her the Modern Day Dorothy of NYC

When it comes to Selena Gomez's New York City style, she seems to shift back and forth between casual-cool, sporty vibes and looks that are simple and chic. We'll just call this her modern day Dorothy outfit. The star, who's in town to work on Woody Allen's new untitled film, stepped out wearing a blue and white printed blouse, rolled denim, round, mirrored sunglasses, and her Selena Grace Coach bag. The unexpected twist was a pair of cherry-red Stuart Weitzman Nudist sandals.

While the whole color scheme conjured images of Dorothy's iconic ensemble from The Wizard of Oz, this statement was obviously all about the shoes. It's probably one of the last times Selena — or anyone, really — will slip into open-toed footwear before the weather turns, so it's the most appropriate time to highlight a great pair of heels. We don't need to tell you that Selena would've been far less noticeable in sneakers, do we? Suffice it to say, every girl should take a tip from Selena and keep scarlet stilettos in her wardrobe. Read on to get inspired, then shop for a similar pair that will turn heads.