 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Selena Gomez's Shoes Make Her the Modern Day Dorothy of NYC

When it comes to Selena Gomez's New York City style, she seems to shift back and forth between casual-cool, sporty vibes and looks that are simple and chic. We'll just call this her modern day Dorothy outfit. The star, who's in town to work on Woody Allen's new untitled film, stepped out wearing a blue and white printed blouse, rolled denim, round, mirrored sunglasses, and her Selena Grace Coach bag. The unexpected twist was a pair of cherry-red Stuart Weitzman Nudist sandals.

While the whole color scheme conjured images of Dorothy's iconic ensemble from The Wizard of Oz, this statement was obviously all about the shoes. It's probably one of the last times Selena — or anyone, really — will slip into open-toed footwear before the weather turns, so it's the most appropriate time to highlight a great pair of heels. We don't need to tell you that Selena would've been far less noticeable in sneakers, do we? Suffice it to say, every girl should take a tip from Selena and keep scarlet stilettos in her wardrobe. Read on to get inspired, then shop for a similar pair that will turn heads.

Related
The 7 Types of Shoes Selena Gomez Owns — and You Should Too

Selena Gomez's Shoes Make Her the Modern Day Dorothy of NYC
Selena Gomez's Shoes Make Her the Modern Day Dorothy of NYC
Selena Gomez's Shoes Make Her the Modern Day Dorothy of NYC
Selena Gomez's Shoes Make Her the Modern Day Dorothy of NYC
Selena Gomez's Shoes Make Her the Modern Day Dorothy of NYC
Selena Gomez's Shoes Make Her the Modern Day Dorothy of NYC
Stuart Weitzman The Nudist Sandal
Gianvito Rossi Portofino Sandals
Steve Madden Carrson Suede Heeled Sandals
Asos Harness Heeled Sandals
Avec Les Filles Jax Suede Sandals
Start Slideshow
Celebrity Street StyleSelena GomezGet The LookHeelsFallCelebrity StyleStuart WeitzmanShoesSandalsFall FashionShopping
Shop More
Bloomingdale's Sandals SHOP MORE
Loeffler Randall
Coco Velvet High Heel Slide Sandals
from Bloomingdale's
$395
Splendid
Janet Crisscross Ankle Strap Block Heel Sandals
from Bloomingdale's
$128$102.40
Dolce Vita
Para Leather Slide Sandals
from Bloomingdale's
$120$72
Stuart Weitzman
Nudistsong High Heel Patent Ankle Strap Sandals
from Bloomingdale's
$398
Soludos
Tall Lace Up Espadrille Wedge Sandals
from Bloomingdale's
$95
Asos Sandals SHOP MORE
Birkenstock
Arizona Metallic Silver Leather Flat Sandals
from Asos
$119
Asos
TARA Chunky Strappy Sandals
from Asos
$56$25
Birkenstock
Arizona Metallic Copper Leather Flat Sandals
from Asos
$119
Asos
Truffle Collection Strappy Block Heel Sandal
from Asos
$45
Office
Scarlett Knot Heeled Sandals
from Asos
$130$78
Gianvito Rossi Sandals SHOP MORE
Gianvito Rossi
Frayed Satin Slides - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$645$322
Gianvito Rossi
Portofino Suede Ankle-Strap Sandals
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$815$407.50
Gianvito Rossi
Caribe Tinsel Ankle-Strap Sandals
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$875$437.50
Gianvito Rossi
Women's Barth Satin Slide Sandals
from Barneys New York
$645
Gianvito Rossi
Suede Sandals - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$795$398
Bloomingdale's Sandals AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
jamialix
camilleanderson
mimibyersfashion
wendi_lynnn
Asos Sandals AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
amandabrezovsky
poshestate
thelivstyle
chelseaesheridan
Gianvito Rossi Sandals AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
thefashionbugblog
brokersandbags
altasociedadii
ericapelosini
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds