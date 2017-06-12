 Skip Nav
With Greek Yogurt, Saving Calories Is Just a Simple Swap Away
With Greek Yogurt, Saving Calories Is Just a Simple Swap Away

It's no secret that we love Greek yogurt around here, and there's good reasons. It's a perfect way to get more protein and calcium in your diet, and the probiotics are nothing but good news for your insides. And not only that — substituting Greek yogurt for cream, mayonnaise, and other high-fat options saves big in the calorie department. From breakfast to dessert and everything in between, here are some of our favorite ways to add flavor, not calories, with Greek yogurt!

ShopStyle ShopStyle 3 years
Looks delicious!!!
Baba-Johnson Baba-Johnson 4 years
Were do I actually find the 10 versatile Greek Yogurt recipes?
Mandi-Villa Mandi-Villa 6 years
I LOVE greek yogurt! My favorite is the pomegranate flavor from Trader Joe's, but I love using plain Fage for substituting. I use greek yogurt in my chicken salad instead of mayo (yuck) and mix it with sweet pickle relish so it's not to tarty. I can't wait to try these other recipes.
fuzzles fuzzles 6 years
Nice!!! I was planning on making French toast for dinner tonight with the cinnamon loaf that I got from the bakery. Now it will be with a Greek yogurt and honey topping! :drool: Thanks for something new!
