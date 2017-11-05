Commit to Getting Fit With This 2-Week Video Workout Plan

Give us 30 minutes a day for 14 days straight, and by the end of this two-week video workout plan, you'll feel stronger, more energized, and more toned. Each week of the plan involves five days of workouts that include a mix of cardio, strength training, Pilates, or yoga. The other two days are active rest days, where you can do foam rolling or stretching or find another way to move for 30 minutes such as taking your dog for a walk or going for a leisurely bike ride.

Underneath each workout it will tell you what equipment is needed, if any, so all you have to do is press play and follow along. Have fun getting sweaty and strong!