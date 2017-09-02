The Ultimate 30-Minute Cardio Pilates Burner!

When you combine Pilates, hand weights, and cardio, you get one wicked workout. And by wicked, we mean really fun and really effective. Lisa Corsello, the founder of Burn SF, leads you through 30 minutes of her signature fitness routine, weaving Pilates core exercise with classic lifting moves and cardio bursts. This workout is so varied that you will never get bored. If you want more of Lisa, check out the Burn DVD.