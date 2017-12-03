If You've Never Done a Backbend Using a Wall, You've Got to Try This!

Gracefully dropping back into a full backbend from standing takes spinal flexibility, as well as core and leg strength, so you don't drop back too quickly and land on your head! If you thought this move was way too advanced for you to even consider trying, go find a wall!

Start off by lying on your back, and do some Half Wheels to warm up your spine. Then place the heels of your palms against the wall and do three Full Wheels, holding each for three breaths.

Notice how far away from the wall your feet are in this position and come to stand here with the feet slightly wider than hips-distance apart. You might need to start with your feet closer to the wall when you first try this out, but note that if you stand too close, you won't have enough room for your spine to bend.

Raise your arms overhead and lean your head back so you can see the wall.

Touch the wall with your hands and walk them down until they reach the floor, holding a backbend for a breath or two. If this seems too hard, just walk them down halfway. Then walk your hands back up the wall, push off, and come back to standing.

Repeat for a total of five times.