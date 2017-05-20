People Swear by This Easy, Unexpected Tea Recipe as an Insomnia Remedy

If you've ever experienced bouts of insomnia, then you know how unbelievably stressful and exhausting it can be to lay restless and unable to sleep at night, even when you'd like nothing more than to be embraced by slumber. Many insomnia sufferers search high and low for remedies, and it seems that for many, the cure for insomnia is found in an unexpected place: their kitchen. Or, more specifically, their fruit basket.

Homemade banana tea is a go-to solution for many restless sleepers, some of whom have taken to social media to praise the easy recipe for their soothing nights of sleep. Not familiar with banana tea? Allow us to explain: people boil chunks of washed banana — peel on — then strain the liquid to drink. To improve the flavor of this tea, some people also add cinnamon sticks to the banana mix as it boils, then a splash of warm nut milk once the tea is done. You can also eat the boiled banana on the side of the tea.

It makes sense for this home remedy to work as a sleep aid, considering all of the health benefits of bananas. Because the fruit is extremely high in tryptophan, which triggers the release of calming seratonin, as well as potassium and magnesium, it's basically the perfect secret weapon to improve sleep! Of course, the effectiveness of home remedies varies from person to person, and extreme insomniacs should always seek guidance from a professional to treat lingering sleep issues.

Read on for photos and success stories from banana tea drinkers.