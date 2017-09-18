The 1 Smoothie That Will Turn You Into a Beet Believer

For the longest time, I was never really a fan of beets. Although I loved their intensely rich color, I was always a bit turned off by how slimy they appeared. I know — sounds ridiculous, right?

But then I kept reading time and time again about how nutritious this earthy purple root is for you. Did you know beets are teeming with antioxidants, inflammatory compounds, and naturally occurring nitric oxide that has been proven to lower blood pressure and improve brain function . . . and even increase endurance?

I didn't, but after gaining that knowledge, thoughts of giving this vibrant veggie a second chance kept rippling through my mind. So when I stumbled upon a delicious post-workout smoothie recipe that included beets, I knew it was the universe telling me the time had come.

And you know what happened? After just one sip, I became a forever beet believer.





Because this recipe stems from the Run Fast. Eat Slow. cookbook ($16) — yes, the same one that gave us this amazing ginger-molasses granola recipe! — I knew this smoothie would be good. But I didn't know it would be this good. With beets, blueberries, ginger, and even a bit of almond butter, this blended frozen treat has it all. Plus, it's incredibly refreshing and quite hearty when you're gearing up for a grueling workout. In fact, since discovering this recipe a few months ago, I now regularly make it several times a week. And thanks to these ready-to-eat beets from Trader Joe's, making this smoothie is super easy.

So, lesson learned: you simply can't beat beets.

If you're yearning to switch up your smoothie routine or seeking ways to incorporate more beets into your diet, this recipe is the way to go. And if you want to sneak in a few extra greens, toss in a handful of spinach. Trust me, you can't even taste it. All your taste buds will be focused on is the sweet taste of — yes, you guessed it — beets!





Can't Beet Me Smoothie From Run Fast. Eat Slow. by Shalane Flanagan and Elyse Kopecky Ingredients 1 cooked beet, peeled and quartered 1 cup frozen blueberries 1 small frozen banana 1 cup unsweetened almond milk (or other milk of choice) 1 cup coconut water 1-inch knob fresh ginger, peeled 1 tablespoon almond butter Directions In a blender, place the beet, blueberries, banana, milk, coconut water, ginger, and almond butter. Blend on high speed for several minutes until smooth. For rushed mornings, this smoothie can be made the night before. Simply store in the a.m. and sip while you lace up. Information Category Drinks, Smoothies Yield 2 Servings Cook Time 5 Minutes