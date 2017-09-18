 Skip Nav
Arm Exercises
Get Strong and Toned Arms With This Fun Push-Up Variation
Healthy Eating Tips
Why It's Important to Stop Drinking Shots of ACV
Healthy Recipes
18 Whole30 Dinners You'll Make Well After Your Diet Ends

Beet Smoothie Recipe

The 1 Smoothie That Will Turn You Into a Beet Believer

For the longest time, I was never really a fan of beets. Although I loved their intensely rich color, I was always a bit turned off by how slimy they appeared. I know — sounds ridiculous, right?

But then I kept reading time and time again about how nutritious this earthy purple root is for you. Did you know beets are teeming with antioxidants, inflammatory compounds, and naturally occurring nitric oxide that has been proven to lower blood pressure and improve brain function . . . and even increase endurance?

I didn't, but after gaining that knowledge, thoughts of giving this vibrant veggie a second chance kept rippling through my mind. So when I stumbled upon a delicious post-workout smoothie recipe that included beets, I knew it was the universe telling me the time had come.

And you know what happened? After just one sip, I became a forever beet believer.


Because this recipe stems from the Run Fast. Eat Slow. cookbook ($16) — yes, the same one that gave us this amazing ginger-molasses granola recipe! — I knew this smoothie would be good. But I didn't know it would be this good. With beets, blueberries, ginger, and even a bit of almond butter, this blended frozen treat has it all. Plus, it's incredibly refreshing and quite hearty when you're gearing up for a grueling workout. In fact, since discovering this recipe a few months ago, I now regularly make it several times a week. And thanks to these ready-to-eat beets from Trader Joe's, making this smoothie is super easy.

So, lesson learned: you simply can't beat beets.

If you're yearning to switch up your smoothie routine or seeking ways to incorporate more beets into your diet, this recipe is the way to go. And if you want to sneak in a few extra greens, toss in a handful of spinach. Trust me, you can't even taste it. All your taste buds will be focused on is the sweet taste of — yes, you guessed it — beets!


Can't Beet Me Smoothie

Can't Beet Me Smoothie

Beet Smoothie Recipe

Ingredients

  1. 1 cooked beet, peeled and quartered
  2. 1 cup frozen blueberries
  3. 1 small frozen banana
  4. 1 cup unsweetened almond milk (or other milk of choice)
  5. 1 cup coconut water
  6. 1-inch knob fresh ginger, peeled
  7. 1 tablespoon almond butter

Directions

  1. In a blender, place the beet, blueberries, banana, milk, coconut water, ginger, and almond butter. Blend on high speed for several minutes until smooth.
  2. For rushed mornings, this smoothie can be made the night before. Simply store in the a.m. and sip while you lace up.

Information

Category
Drinks, Smoothies
Yield
2 Servings
Cook Time
5 Minutes
Image Source: Kathryn McLamb
Join the conversation
Healthy RecipesSmoothiesHealthy LivingBeets
Join The Conversation
Original Recipes
20 Minutes Is All You Need For the Best-Ever Baked Chicken Breasts
by Anna Monette Roberts
Low-Carb Dinner Recipes
Healthy Recipes
26 Healthy Low-Carb Recipes For Easy Weeknight Dinners
by Erin Cullum
Whole30 Dinner Recipes
Healthy Recipes
18 Whole30 Dinners You'll Make Well After Your Diet Ends
by Michele Foley
Cashew Milk Recipe
Healthy Recipes
by Kathryn McLamb
Roasted Tofu, Sweet Potato, Pepper 1-Pan Meal
Healthy Recipes
The 1-Pan, 3-Ingredient, High-Protein Recipe You Can Eat Any Meal of the Day
by Jenny Sugar
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds