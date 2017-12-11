Best Brands For Plus-Size Workout Leggings
Calling All Curvy Girls: These Are the 8 Best Stores For Workout Leggings
Since athleisure hit the fashion world, comfortable styles, including bombers, sweatshirts, and leggings, have been popping up in closets everywhere. Thanks to their versatility both in and out of the gym, we think the leggings trend is here to stay — but with so many options out there, it can be challenging to find ones that are stylish and fit well.
We've rounded up our top eight picks for workout leggings specifically designed for a gal with curves. They check off all the boxes, including style, functionality, and affordability. Happy shopping!
Plus Size Women's Live In High Waist Leggings
$58
from Nordstrom
JoyLab Women's Plus Performance Leggings - JoyLab Confetti Print
$31.99
from Target
High-Rise Go-Dry Plus-Size Compression Leggings
$42.99 $21.50
from Old Navy
Sculpting Active Legging with Mesh Splicing
$89.95
from Lane Bryant
