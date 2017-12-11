 Skip Nav
Calling All Curvy Girls: These Are the 8 Best Stores For Workout Leggings
Calling All Curvy Girls: These Are the 8 Best Stores For Workout Leggings

Since athleisure hit the fashion world, comfortable styles, including bombers, sweatshirts, and leggings, have been popping up in closets everywhere. Thanks to their versatility both in and out of the gym, we think the leggings trend is here to stay — but with so many options out there, it can be challenging to find ones that are stylish and fit well.

We've rounded up our top eight picks for workout leggings specifically designed for a gal with curves. They check off all the boxes, including style, functionality, and affordability. Happy shopping!

Zella
Plus Size Women's Live In High Waist Leggings
$58
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Zella Plus Pants
Target Plus Pants
JoyLab Women's Plus Performance Leggings - JoyLab Confetti Print
$31.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Plus Pants
Old Navy
High-Rise Go-Dry Plus-Size Compression Leggings
$42.99 $21.50
from Old Navy
Buy Now See more Old Navy Plus Pants
Lane Bryant
Sculpting Active Legging with Mesh Splicing
$89.95
from Lane Bryant
Buy Now See more Lane Bryant Plus Pants
Asos Plus Pants
Nola Reversible Printed Gym Legging
$87
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Plus Pants
Aerie Move High Waisted Camo Leggings
$31
from ae.com
Buy Now
Girlfriend High-Rise Legging
$70
from girlfriend.com
Buy Now
Athleta
Stealth TruCool 7/8 Tight
$108
from Athleta
Buy Now See more Athleta Activewear Pants
Nordstrom
Target
Old Navy
Lane Bryant
Addition Elle
Aerie
Girlfriend Collective
Athleta
