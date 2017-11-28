 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
The Best Essential Oils For Your Workout, From Warmup to Cooldown
Healthy Recipes
30 Classic Comfort Foods Lightened Up
Healthy Eating Tips
Stay Healthy, Eat Clean! 1 Month of 400-Calorie Lunches
Fitness Gear
Our 15 Favorite Gifts From Nike — All Under $100

Best Essential Oils For a Workout

The Best Essential Oils For Your Workout, From Warmup to Cooldown

We're alllll about the essential oils right now — they're one of our favorite holistic, naturopathic remedies. And while there are some studies asserting the scientific efficacy of these heavenly scented drops, we'd appreciate the bit of mood-boosting aromatherapy regardless.

However, there are a few specific oils you can use both before and after your workout to enhance your sweat sesh and aid in your post-workout recovery. Here are some of our favorite oils and blends to inhale, dab, and enjoy before and after we exercise — stow these in your gym bag and get to work!

Related
This Natural Anxiety Remedy Will Become a Part of Your Everyday Routine

Pre-Workout

Let's get physical — and scented. Before you hit the weight rack or Spin bike, you're going to want a burst of energy, and aromatherapy can help! For this, we'd recommend energizing citrus and lemongrass.

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Grapefruit, Lemon, Tangerine, or Orange. Citrus oils can help you feel rejuvenated, refreshed, and energized — perfect for kicking off a powerful sweat sesh.
  • Lemongrass. You'll see this oil again later in our next list, but one thing lemongrass is known for is its energizing properties. Inhale a bit of lemongrass combined with any of your other favorite citrus oils for an invigorating boost.
Related
CBD Chocolates Are Here to Kick Your Anxiety's Ass (in the Healthiest Way)

Post-Workout

Cool down and eradicate excess cortisol — you'll help your body come down from the physical stress and begin to restore (and getting rid of that surplus of cortisol can help reduce the chance of retaining belly fat!). If you've ever worked out at Equinox, you already know the power of a cold eucalyptus towel . . . and maybe your local yoga studio offers cold lavender towels for your third eye during Savasana. There's a reason for that!

  • Peppermint. This fresh-scented oil has great healing properties on the body — add a drop to water to reap its calming benefits or rub it into your muscles for a bit of topical relief when you're cooling down from a hard gym session.
  • Lavender. Combat the stress and begin your relaxing cooldown practice by adding some lavender aromatherapy to your stretching session. By cooling down with aromatherapy, you'll stave off unwanted weight gain from cortisol.
Related
Your Home Will Become a Spa-Like Oasis With These Aromatherapy Essentials
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Diggy Lloyd
Product Credit: MPG pants, Uniqlo jacket
Join the conversation
Healthy LivingAromatherapyEssential OilsStress Relief
Breastfeeding
Ads For This Trendy Nursing Blanket Were Pulled From Facebook For the Stupidest Reason
by Kate Schweitzer
Russian Facebook Ads From 2016 Election Released Nov. 2017
2016 Election
Here's What Those Russian Facebook Ads We've Been Hearing About Actually Look Like
by Chelsea Hassler
If Toddlers Had Facebook
Humor
If Toddlers Had Facebook, This Is Exactly What Their Posts Would Look Like
by Alessia Santoro
Halloween 2017 on Facebook, Instagram, Lyft, Uber, Snapchat
Uber
The Best Halloween Features You Can Find in Your Favorite Apps Right Now
by Chelsea Hassler
Facebook Stories Added to Messenger, Events, Groups, Pages
Facebook
It's Now a Whole Lot Easier to Use Stories For Everything You Do on Facebook
by Chelsea Hassler
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds