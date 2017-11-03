 Skip Nav
No Matter What Your Mood, We Have a Treadmill Workout For You
A Protein-Packed Pumpkin Spice Smoothie Makes Every Day a Good Day
Why I (and Everybody Else) Should Learn to Take a Compliment
These Are the Best Healthy Cookbooks of 2017 (So Far)

This has been an excellent year for cookbook publishing, with many exciting, useful titles making their debut. As a wellness-focused food blogger and (admittedly) a bit of a cookbook hoarder, I've read, bookmarked, and ultimately cooked from dozens of new releases to discover which are worth your attention. Keep reading for my eight favorite titles of the year, and check back later for more additions. Whether you're a vegetarian or vegan, follow a gluten-free diet, or are just looking to incorporate more nutritious produce-heavy meals into your diet, there's a book for you.

Naturally Nourished
In My Kitchen
Bowls of Plenty
Dishing Up the Dirt
The Wellness Project
The Savvy Cook
The Beauty Chef
Love Real Food
