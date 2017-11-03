These Are the Best Healthy Cookbooks of 2017 (So Far)

This has been an excellent year for cookbook publishing, with many exciting, useful titles making their debut. As a wellness-focused food blogger and (admittedly) a bit of a cookbook hoarder, I've read, bookmarked, and ultimately cooked from dozens of new releases to discover which are worth your attention. Keep reading for my eight favorite titles of the year, and check back later for more additions. Whether you're a vegetarian or vegan, follow a gluten-free diet, or are just looking to incorporate more nutritious produce-heavy meals into your diet, there's a book for you.