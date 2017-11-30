11 Healthy Aldi Staples I Always Have on Hand — and You Should Too

I never knew the joys of Aldi until very recently. It wasn't a store I frequented growing up, for some reason or another, but now that I've really seen all the ridiculously affordable foods that the store offers, I'm never turning back. Better yet, this store, which keeps its products' prices low by cutting costs elsewhere (like not using shelves but instead keeping food in its boxes), still offers high-quality food. Case in point, the produce section. You can find amazing produce at the lowest of low prices.

It was the produce section that roped me into shopping for my healthy staples at Aldi, but once I ventured down the other aisles, I realized the store was so much more than just some ripe avocados and cheap cherries. From oatmeal to jars of salsa, Aldi truly carries a little bit of everything, including those diet-friendly foods some of us want to keep stocked in our kitchens at all times. For a few of my favorites, keep reading.