Dietician Says Start Doing This to Lose Weight

You've tried everything, but this time it is going to be different. You're finally getting down to business and losing the weight you've gained, whether it was from too many slices of pizza and beer in college, stubborn pregnancy weight, or that "food baby" you've been growing with pints of ice cream. You've had enough, and although you know there's no easy fix, we asked certified dietitian Leslie Langevin, MS, RD, CD, of Whole Health Nutrition to share the one simple thing you need to do to jump-start your weight loss and start seeing results.

We might as well have asked our mothers, because her advice is the same: to "eat more vegetables." There are so many reasons to eat them — they're low in calories and many are also low in carbs. The high water content and all the chewing it takes to break down vegetables in your mouth can help you feel full faster, so you eat less food overall. Plus the high amount of fiber in veggies will keep you feeling full for longer to prevent snacking later.

Eating more veggies is a growing trend, and the good news is that plants are becoming the new meat, moving veggies from the side of the plate to the center. The easiest way to eat more veggies is to include them in every meal and snack — even breakfast. Not sure how to snack on veggies aside from hitting the salad bar or ordering a side of sweet potato fries? Check out the ideas below to get you on board the all-day veggie train.

Breakfast

Morning Snack

Lunch

Afternoon Snack

Dinner