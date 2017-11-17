 Skip Nav
Healthy Recipes
Lightened-Up Apple Coconut Crumble Pie — Shh, No One Will Know It's Vegan
POPSUGAR Challenge
Transform Your Abs With This 2-Week Crunch Challenge
Wellness
13 Things to Do Every Morning to Stay Healthy and Energized

Best Way to Lose Weight

Dietician Says Start Doing This to Lose Weight

You've tried everything, but this time it is going to be different. You're finally getting down to business and losing the weight you've gained, whether it was from too many slices of pizza and beer in college, stubborn pregnancy weight, or that "food baby" you've been growing with pints of ice cream. You've had enough, and although you know there's no easy fix, we asked certified dietitian Leslie Langevin, MS, RD, CD, of Whole Health Nutrition to share the one simple thing you need to do to jump-start your weight loss and start seeing results.

We might as well have asked our mothers, because her advice is the same: to "eat more vegetables." There are so many reasons to eat them — they're low in calories and many are also low in carbs. The high water content and all the chewing it takes to break down vegetables in your mouth can help you feel full faster, so you eat less food overall. Plus the high amount of fiber in veggies will keep you feeling full for longer to prevent snacking later.

Eating more veggies is a growing trend, and the good news is that plants are becoming the new meat, moving veggies from the side of the plate to the center. The easiest way to eat more veggies is to include them in every meal and snack — even breakfast. Not sure how to snack on veggies aside from hitting the salad bar or ordering a side of sweet potato fries? Check out the ideas below to get you on board the all-day veggie train.

ADVERTISEMENT
Related
2-Week Clean-Eating Plan

Breakfast

Morning Snack

Lunch

Afternoon Snack

Dinner

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Jenny Sugar
Join the conversation
Popsugar InterviewsHealthy Eating TipsDiet TipsWeight LossFiberVegetables
Healthy Eating Tips
The 3 Dinner Changes That Helped Me Lose Weight
by Jenny Sugar
Trader Joe's Hi-Protein Veggie Burger Review
Healthy Eating Tips
What Has 26 Grams of Protein?! Trader Joe's New Veggie Burger
by Jenny Sugar
Weekend Motivation Quotes
Healthy Eating Tips
Stay on the Healthy Path This Weekend With These Inspiring Quotes
by Jenny Sugar
Biggest Weight-Loss Mistake | Christmas Abbott
Healthy Eating Tips
This Is the No. 1 Reason You're Not Losing Weight
by Jenny Sugar
Add Flaxmeal to Smoothies For Weight Loss
Healthy Eating Tips
How Adding Flaxmeal to My Smoothies Helped Me Lose Weight
by Jenny Sugar
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds