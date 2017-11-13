Paleo "Pasta" Never Tasted So Good

 Skip Nav
If you have 10 minutes, pasta is a quick and filling go-to meal, especially in the colder months. But when you're watching your carb intake or are following a gluten-free or Paleo diet, whole wheat pasta is off-limits, even though it's healthy.

Here's an equally satisfying, soft, and tender alternative that's as easy to whip up as that bowl of spaghetti.

It's made with carrot ribbons using a simple vegetable peeler, then sautéed with mushrooms, red peppers, cherry tomatoes, and fresh basil for a bowl that's sure to satisfy your pasta cravings.

The carrots add a sweet twist to this traditional dish, but the marinara and cooked veggies make it taste like you always remember — and your tastebuds won't miss a thing.

Ingredients

  1. 1 1/2 tablespoons olive oil
  2. 1 garlic clove, minced
  3. 1/2 cup baby bella mushrooms, sliced
  4. 1/2 cup diced red bell pepper
  5. 2 tablespoons fresh basil, chopped
  6. 1/2 cup cherry tomatoes, quartered
  7. 3/4 cup marinara sauce
  8. 3 large carrots, peeled
  9. Salt and pepper to taste
  10. 1/2 tablespoon fresh basil, chopped, for garnish

Directions

  1. Pour oil in a large pan, and heat on medium low.
  2. Add the garlic, mushrooms, red pepper, and two tablespoons of the fresh basil. Sauté for five minutes.
  3. Add the tomatoes, and cook for another eight minutes.
  4. While that's cooking, use a vegetable peeler to cut the carrots into ribbons.
  5. Add the marinara and carrots to the pan. Cook for another eight to ten minutes or until the carrots are cooked to the firmness you prefer.
  6. Pour into a bowl, sprinkle with the last half-tablespoon of fresh basil, and enjoy!
Source: Calorie Count

Information

Category
Pasta, Main Dishes
Cuisine
Italian
Yield
1 serving
Cook Time
30 minutes

Nutrition

Calories per serving
478
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Jenny Sugar
