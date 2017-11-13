Paleo Pasta Recipe: Carrot Fettuccine
Paleo "Pasta" Never Tasted So Good
If you have 10 minutes, pasta is a quick and filling go-to meal, especially in the colder months. But when you're watching your carb intake or are following a gluten-free or Paleo diet, whole wheat pasta is off-limits, even though it's healthy.
Here's an equally satisfying, soft, and tender alternative that's as easy to whip up as that bowl of spaghetti.
It's made with carrot ribbons using a simple vegetable peeler, then sautéed with mushrooms, red peppers, cherry tomatoes, and fresh basil for a bowl that's sure to satisfy your pasta cravings.
The carrots add a sweet twist to this traditional dish, but the marinara and cooked veggies make it taste like you always remember — and your tastebuds won't miss a thing.
Carrot Fettuccine With Mushrooms and Red Pepper
Adapted from Oatmeal With a Fork
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- 1/2 cup baby bella mushrooms, sliced
- 1/2 cup diced red bell pepper
- 2 tablespoons fresh basil, chopped
- 1/2 cup cherry tomatoes, quartered
- 3/4 cup marinara sauce
- 3 large carrots, peeled
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 1/2 tablespoon fresh basil, chopped, for garnish
Directions
- Pour oil in a large pan, and heat on medium low.
- Add the garlic, mushrooms, red pepper, and two tablespoons of the fresh basil. Sauté for five minutes.
- Add the tomatoes, and cook for another eight minutes.
- While that's cooking, use a vegetable peeler to cut the carrots into ribbons.
- Add the marinara and carrots to the pan. Cook for another eight to ten minutes or until the carrots are cooked to the firmness you prefer.
- Pour into a bowl, sprinkle with the last half-tablespoon of fresh basil, and enjoy!
Information
- Category
- Pasta, Main Dishes
- Cuisine
- Italian
- Yield
- 1 serving
- Cook Time
- 30 minutes
Nutrition
- Calories per serving
- 478