High-Protein, High-Fiber Blueberry Cheesecake Smoothie

Sometimes you don't want a spinach-kale-flaxseed-avocado smoothie. You want something that tastes super unhealthy, but you actually want it to be healthy. It's a tough predicament, but this smoothie is stepping up to the challenge.

Sweet and creamy and such a gorgeous vibrant color, this breakfast will remind you of cheesecake drizzled with blueberries. But because it's made with tofu and cashews, you'll be sipping on almost 20 grams of protein to keep you full for hours and help you conquer your weight-loss goals.

Plus the antioxidant-rich blueberries are known to fight belly fat, so that's pretty awesome, too. This smoothie follows what experts say is the perfect formula for weight loss, so get out your blender already!