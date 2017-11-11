 Skip Nav
25 Drive-Through Hacks For Healthy Ordering on the Go
20 Ways to Chill Out and Help Stop Stress
Everything You Need to Know About Freezing Your Eggs — Including the Best Time to Do It

High-Protein, High-Fiber Blueberry Cheesecake Smoothie

Sometimes you don't want a spinach-kale-flaxseed-avocado smoothie. You want something that tastes super unhealthy, but you actually want it to be healthy. It's a tough predicament, but this smoothie is stepping up to the challenge.

Sweet and creamy and such a gorgeous vibrant color, this breakfast will remind you of cheesecake drizzled with blueberries. But because it's made with tofu and cashews, you'll be sipping on almost 20 grams of protein to keep you full for hours and help you conquer your weight-loss goals.

Plus the antioxidant-rich blueberries are known to fight belly fat, so that's pretty awesome, too. This smoothie follows what experts say is the perfect formula for weight loss, so get out your blender already!

Notes

Using extrafirm tofu instead of silken tofu increases to protein in this recipe.

Ingredients

  1. 1 cup frozen blueberries
  2. 1/2 frozen banana
  3. 1/3 cup extrafirm tofu
  4. 1 tablespoon raw cashews
  5. 1 cup vanilla soy milk
  6. 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions

  1. Place all the ingredients in a blender, and mix until smooth.
  2. Enjoy immediately.

Source: Calorie Count

Information

Category
Drinks, Smoothies
Yield
1 serving
Cook Time
5 minutes

Nutrition

Calories per serving
379
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Jenny Sugar
Latest Fitness
