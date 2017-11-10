Make Your Own CBD Gummies With This Supersimple Recipe

 Skip Nav
This Is Exactly What Happens If You Miss a Workout . . . or 2 or 3 or 12
If you've been dying to try CBD gummies but either can't find what you need or don't have access to the prepackaged goodies, why not try making your own? According to Reddit user FritzsCannabisCo, it's actually quite easy. Take these DIY pineapple gummies for instance:

I Tried CBD Gummies, and They Saved My Family Vacation

[Homemade] Pineapple gummies

Behold their glory.

With only six ingredients (many of which you can get at the grocery store), you'll be well on your way to these tropical treats. You'll want to grab some CBD tincture or isolate extract online and maybe some pineapple flavoring on Amazon. Here's the recipe and details from the post:

Comment from discussion [Homemade] Pineapple gummies.

It looks like you can use cold water or juice, so our advice would be to skip the flavoring and go for pineapple-flavored Jell-O and cold pineapple juice. You'll want lots and lots of flavor to mitigate the aftertaste of CBD. BRB, ordering gummy bear molds.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Jenny Sugar
CBDCBD OilHealthy Eating TipsHealthy RecipesHealthy LivingAnxietyMental HealthStress Relief
