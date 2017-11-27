BRB, OMW to California Pizza Kitchen: They Have Cauliflower Pizza Crust Now!

 Skip Nav
California Pizza Kitchen Cauliflower Crust

Can't seem to get your hands on a cauliflower pizza crust from Trader Joe's or find a Caulipower crust in the grocery store? Don't stress — just have someone make it FOR you! Find one of California Pizza Kitchen's 200+ locations in the US and order your favorite pie with a cauliflower crust: it's CPK's latest addition to its pizza-loving lineup.

Rolling out in LA today before it hits nationwide locations in early 2018, the crust will be "made with gluten-free ingredients," according to the brand. This is a first for any national restaurant chain, so hopefully CPK is paving the way to more cauliflowered pastures.

As for the nutritional info (and whether or not it's vegan), we don't have the deets just yet, but we've reached out to CPK for comment and will update you ASAP. Until then — bon appétit!

