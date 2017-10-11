Calories in Halloween Candy: Fun Size Treats
We've Unwrapped the Calorie Counts of Your Favorite Halloween Candy
Who isn't tempted by a little fun-sized trick-or-treating candy? From the tiny Reese's Peanut Butter Cups to the Snickers bar you can wrap your hand around, there are Halloween candy jars everywhere these days. Remember, the little indulgences add up — just because they're small doesn't mean they are calorie-free. Take a look at the chart below and see how your fave candy stacks up.
|1 treat size (fun size)
|Calories
|Fat (g)
|Sugar (g)
|3 Musketeers
|63
|2
|10
|100 Grand
|95
|4
|11
|Almond Joy
|80
|4.5
|8
|Baby Ruth
|85
|5
|10
|Butterfinger
|85
|4
|10
|Charleston Chew
|30
|0
|10
|Dots
|70
|0
|11
|Heath Bar
|77
|4.7
|8.7
|Hershey's Bar
|67
|4
|7.7
|Jelly Belly Jellybeans
|35
|0
|7
|Kit Kat
|70
|3
|7
|M&M's (Plain)
|73
|4
|11.5
|M&M's (Peanut)
|90
|4.7
|9.1
|M&M's (Peanut Butter)
|95
|4
|11.5
|Milk Duds
|40
|2
|6.3
|Milky Way
|80
|3
|10
|Milky Way Dark
|81
|3
|11
|Mike & Ike
|50
|0
|9
|Mounds
|80
|4.5
|7
|Mr. Goodbar
|90
|4
|7
|Nerds
|50
|0
|12
|Nestle Crunch
|60
|3
|7
|PayDay
|90
|5
|8
|Raisinets
|67
|2.7
|9.7
|Reese's Peanut Butter Cup
|110
|6.5
|10.5
|Reese's NutRageous
|95
|5.5
|7.5
|Skittles
|80
|.8
|14.5
|Snickers
|80
|4
|8.5
|Snickers (Peanut butter)
|130
|7
|12
|SweeTarts
|10
|0
|2.4
|Take 5
|100
|5.5
|9
|Twix
|80
|7
|8.5
|Whoppers
|100
|4
|13
|York Peppermint Pattie
|60
|1
|11
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim