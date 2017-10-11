 Skip Nav
Once You Start Baking With Avocado, You May Never Go Back to Butter
Golden Milk: The Antidepressant, Debloating Wonder Drink

Calories in Halloween Candy: Fun Size Treats

We've Unwrapped the Calorie Counts of Your Favorite Halloween Candy

Who isn't tempted by a little fun-sized trick-or-treating candy? From the tiny Reese's Peanut Butter Cups to the Snickers bar you can wrap your hand around, there are Halloween candy jars everywhere these days. Remember, the little indulgences add up — just because they're small doesn't mean they are calorie-free. Take a look at the chart below and see how your fave candy stacks up.

1 treat size (fun size) Calories Fat (g) Sugar (g)
3 Musketeers 63 2 10
100 Grand 95 4 11
Almond Joy 80 4.5 8
Baby Ruth 85 5 10
Butterfinger 85 4 10
Charleston Chew 30 0 10
Dots 70 0 11
Heath Bar 77 4.7 8.7
Hershey's Bar 67 4 7.7
Jelly Belly Jellybeans 35 0 7
Kit Kat 70 3 7
M&M's (Plain) 73 4 11.5
M&M's (Peanut) 90 4.7 9.1
M&M's (Peanut Butter) 95 4 11.5
Milk Duds 40 2 6.3
Milky Way 80 3 10
Milky Way Dark 81 3 11
Mike & Ike 50 0 9
Mounds 80 4.5 7
Mr. Goodbar 90 4 7
Nerds 50 0 12
Nestle Crunch 60 3 7
PayDay 90 5 8
Raisinets 67 2.7 9.7
Reese's Peanut Butter Cup 110 6.5 10.5
Reese's NutRageous 95 5.5 7.5
Skittles 80 .8 14.5
Snickers 80 4 8.5
Snickers (Peanut butter) 130 7 12
SweeTarts 10 0 2.4
Take 5 100 5.5 9
Twix 80 7 8.5
Whoppers 100 4 13
York Peppermint Pattie 60 1 11
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim
Join the conversation
Calorie BreakdownsHalloween CandyHalloweenChocolateCandy
Chica8a Chica8a 6 years
what about the famous Halloween candy : Candy Corn ?
Fitness Fitness 6 years
How could we forget the Twix bar! The fun size has 80 calories, 4 grams of fat and 8 grams of sugar.
laluna27 laluna27 6 years
What about twix? I loooove those!
benheld benheld 6 years
My absolute all-time favorite candy bar is the Take-5. I had no idea that it's the worst of the worst, but atleast it's almost impossible to find on a consistent basis, so that's all good with me.
opentypeA opentypeA 6 years
I loves me some Smarties!!! They're about 25 calories each, if I remember right. I almost got a bag of them to give out to trick-or-treaters, but then I figured it'd be too much temptation having them just sitting around until then. So I got some candy bars I don't like. :-P
reynolda reynolda 6 years
lol - buzzkillsugar, that's great. it could also host the depressing stats about the economy
Lovely_1 Lovely_1 6 years
Now I want chocolate!!!!
onlysourcherry onlysourcherry 6 years
All these holiday calorie breakdowns should be on a blog called buzzkillsugar.
elizabethsosewn elizabethsosewn 7 years
ooohhh i forgot about charelston chews. and you get so many little bites with those. yum
