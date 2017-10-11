We've Unwrapped the Calorie Counts of Your Favorite Halloween Candy

Who isn't tempted by a little fun-sized trick-or-treating candy? From the tiny Reese's Peanut Butter Cups to the Snickers bar you can wrap your hand around, there are Halloween candy jars everywhere these days. Remember, the little indulgences add up — just because they're small doesn't mean they are calorie-free. Take a look at the chart below and see how your fave candy stacks up.

1 treat size (fun size) Calories Fat (g) Sugar (g) 3 Musketeers 63 2 10 100 Grand 95 4 11 Almond Joy 80 4.5 8 Baby Ruth 85 5 10 Butterfinger 85 4 10 Charleston Chew 30 0 10 Dots 70 0 11 Heath Bar 77 4.7 8.7 Hershey's Bar 67 4 7.7 Jelly Belly Jellybeans 35 0 7 Kit Kat 70 3 7 M&M's (Plain) 73 4 11.5 M&M's (Peanut) 90 4.7 9.1 M&M's (Peanut Butter) 95 4 11.5 Milk Duds 40 2 6.3 Milky Way 80 3 10 Milky Way Dark 81 3 11 Mike & Ike 50 0 9 Mounds 80 4.5 7 Mr. Goodbar 90 4 7 Nerds 50 0 12 Nestle Crunch 60 3 7 PayDay 90 5 8 Raisinets 67 2.7 9.7 Reese's Peanut Butter Cup 110 6.5 10.5 Reese's NutRageous 95 5.5 7.5 Skittles 80 .8 14.5 Snickers 80 4 8.5 Snickers (Peanut butter) 130 7 12 SweeTarts 10 0 2.4 Take 5 100 5.5 9 Twix 80 7 8.5 Whoppers 100 4 13 York Peppermint Pattie 60 1 11