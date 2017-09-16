Calories in Raw Veggies
What 100 Calories Looks Like: Veggie Edition
Veggies are always prized as being low in calories, but do you ever wonder exactly what that means? Check out the chart below to see what 100 calories of your favorite veggies looks like. You won't believe how many cherry tomatoes you'd have to eat to reach 100 calories!
|Food
|Amount
|Calories
|Asparagus
|33 spears
|109
|Avocado
|1/3 of the fruit
|107
|Beet (sliced)
|2 3/4 cups
|103
|Bell pepper (green)
|4 1/2 medium peppers
|104
|Bell pepper (red)
|3 1/2 medium peppers
|106
|Broccoli (raw)
|3 1/2 cups (chopped)
|105
|Brussels sprouts
|14 sprouts
|106
|Carrot (baby)
|29
|102
|Cauliflower (raw)
|3 3/4 cups (chopped)
|100
|Celery
|18 (7-inch stalks)
|101
|Corn (sweet white)
|1 3/4 ears
|104
|Cucumber
|2 1/4 cucumbers
|102
|Green beans
|2 1/4 cups
|98
|Kale (cooked)
|3 cups
|109
|Lettuce (romaine)
|1 head
|106
|Mushroom (chopped)
|6 1/2 cups
|98
|Onion (raw)
|2 medium
|97
|Peas (cooked)
|3/4 cup
|94
|Potato (russet)
|3/4 small
|100
|Potato (sweet)
|1 medium
|100
|Radish (raw)
|70 large
|101
|Spinach (raw)
|15 cups
|104
|Summer squash (raw)
|2 3/4 cups (sliced)
|99
|Tomato (cherry)
|33
|101
|Tomato (roma)
|9
|100
|Zucchini
|3 medium
|100
