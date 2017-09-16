 Skip Nav
32 Vegan Lunches You Can Take to Work
A Look at the Best Workouts to Do on Your Period (They're Not What You'd Expect)
18 Whole30 Dinners You'll Make Well After Your Diet Ends

Calories in Raw Veggies

What 100 Calories Looks Like: Veggie Edition

Veggies are always prized as being low in calories, but do you ever wonder exactly what that means? Check out the chart below to see what 100 calories of your favorite veggies looks like. You won't believe how many cherry tomatoes you'd have to eat to reach 100 calories!

Food Amount Calories
Asparagus 33 spears 109
Avocado 1/3 of the fruit 107
Beet (sliced) 2 3/4 cups 103
Bell pepper (green) 4 1/2 medium peppers 104
Bell pepper (red) 3 1/2 medium peppers 106
Broccoli (raw) 3 1/2 cups (chopped) 105
Brussels sprouts 14 sprouts 106
Carrot (baby) 29 102
Cauliflower (raw) 3 3/4 cups (chopped) 100
Celery 18 (7-inch stalks) 101
Corn (sweet white) 1 3/4 ears 104
Cucumber 2 1/4 cucumbers 102
Green beans 2 1/4 cups 98
Kale (cooked) 3 cups 109
Lettuce (romaine) 1 head 106
Mushroom (chopped) 6 1/2 cups 98
Onion (raw) 2 medium 97
Peas (cooked) 3/4 cup 94
Potato (russet) 3/4 small 100
Potato (sweet) 1 medium 100
Radish (raw) 70 large 101
Spinach (raw) 15 cups 104
Summer squash (raw) 2 3/4 cups (sliced) 99
Tomato (cherry) 33 101
Tomato (roma) 9 100
Zucchini 3 medium 100
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / mar
Angela15280604 Angela15280604 3 years
Awesome!!
arcticpuppet arcticpuppet 7 years
i loooove raw veggies!!! i'm suprised i haven't turned into a carrot by now ;]
onlysourcherry onlysourcherry 7 years
This is a great post. A mental tally of calories is so helpful when you think "would I rather have that small single serving bag of tortilla chips, or an entire veggie stir fry?
wackdoodle wackdoodle 7 years
I have to giggle because I number of the foods listed as vegetables are actually fruits.
Spectra Spectra 7 years
See, this is part of why I have no trouble maintaining my weight...I eat a LOT of fruits and veggies--mostly veggies. I can fill up on them without having to precisely measure portions and not have to worry too much about how many calories they contain.
Soniabonya Soniabonya 7 years
great post. :) this is going to go up on my fridge.
nancita nancita 7 years
I also love this post. I feel even better now about my cucumber and red pepper passions. Seriously, three red peppers? Crazy. I'm surprised that even the corn is that low cal. Hooray!
KrisDena KrisDena 7 years
LOVE this post. Thank you so much. Please, please do a fruit edition! Even now, a full year into my healthy eating lifestyle change I still struggle with moderation (I'll snack too heavily on a 'healthy' item, one pound of baby carrots isn't a practical snack) or I am too strict and overly restrict myself (I actually start counting the calories in each individual baby carrot and record it in my food journal). I am searching for that healthy balance. This helps to put in perspective just what 100 calories looks like, I don't need to guilt trip myself for having half a zucchini in my salad. I don't need to run to the computer to find the exact number, I cna eye ball it a little better.
