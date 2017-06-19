Gluten-Free Foodies, Rejoice! Chick-fil-A Just Added a New and Improved Bun to Its Menu

Health-conscious foodies can now rest easy when succumbing to the ever-present temptation of the Chick-fil-A drive-through window. After releasing its nutritious kale salad and grain bowl last year, the fast-food chain is at it again by adding a gluten-free bun to its always-growing menu. Chick-fil-A devotees with a gluten sensitivity or preference can finally enjoy those juicy chicken sandwiches on the go with no worries. Can we get a "hell yeah"?

Now available in restaurants around the nation, this brand-new bun is made with quinoa and amaranth (a dense ancient grain) and sweetened with raisins and molasses — yum! At just 150 calories, it costs customers an additional $1.15. The bun comes individually packaged to reduce any cross-contamination risks and can be ordered alongside any of the eatery's sandwiches, such as its new Smokehouse BBQ Bacon option.